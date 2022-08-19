Former Washington Commanders trainer makes deal with federal government in DEA case

Former Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion is scheduled to appear in federal court this morning to resolve an ongoing criminal investigation.
Vermillion is scheduled to appear at the Eastern District court in Alexandria, where a source with knowledge of the situation said he will reach a deferred prosecution agreement with the federal government, a form of "unofficial probation."
Washington lost its head trainer last year when the DEA searched both Vermillion's home and the team's Ashburn headquarters.
At the time, Washington maintained the investigation was unrelated to the team.
Vermillion followed coach Ron Rivera from Carolina, and worked with Rivera while the coach was battling cancer.
Rivera said last year: “The only thing I can say about Ryan is I know who Ryan is, and last year I trusted Ryan with my health, and I would do it again.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...
