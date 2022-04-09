Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins killed after being hit by a dump truck on a Florida highway

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who starred at Ohio State before playing for Washington and Pittsburgh, died on Saturday morning. Haskins was 24.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that Haskins was hit by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway in the early-morning hours.

It wasn't immediately clear why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time.

"He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 when there was oncoming traffic," a department spokesperson told CBS Miami. "Unfortunately, he was struck by an oncoming dump truck."

The first report to police came at 6:37 a.m.

Haskins, who went by the nickname "Simba," was taken by Washington in the first round of the 2019 draft. It was a homecoming for a player who starred in high school in nearby Potomac, Md., but he struggled under two coaches, Jay Gruden and Ron Rivera, before being released in 2020.

Haskins then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a backup quarterback in 2021 and was re-signed for this season. He was in the area participating in offseason workouts with his Steelers teammates.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was one of many to send his condolences on Saturday.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

For Washington fans, the events brought back memories of the death of safety Sean Taylor 20 years ago.

Like Haskins, Taylor died in South Florida, and like Haskins, Taylor was 24 years old at the time.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was “absolutely heartbroken” to learn of Haskins' death.

“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said in a release. "This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”

Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, who knew Haskins well before his Washington days, sent a statement.

"He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality," they wrote. "To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."