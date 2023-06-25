At the halfway point of the season, Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey said the team is exactly where it needs to be.

Richmond’s 4-3 win over Harrisburg on Sunday at The Diamond marked the end of the first half of the minor league season for the team. The Flying Squirrels finished 33-36.

“From Day 1 to now, we’re a completely different ballclub,” Pelfrey said. “You know, getting to know each other and figuring out how to win together, I think is a really huge thing in this game.”

The win didn’t come easy for the Flying Squirrels, who fought their way out of a jam in the ninth to get the victory. Initially leading 4-0, Richmond surrendered three straight runs and the Senators threatened at the end.

Pelfrey, still, was happy with the overall pitching on display with both his starter and the bullpen. Starter Mason Black tossed four and one third innings, striking out five.

Raymond Burgos grabbed the win, Spencer Bivens picked up a hold and Jose Cruz had the save.

“Mason Black did a really good job attacking the hitters and keeping them off balance all day,” Pelfrey said. “I know we gave up three runs, but really two of those runs, we catch a fly ball and we don’t score two runs there. [The pitchers] did a really good job at containing themselves and giving us a chance to win.”

With two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth, former Flying Squirrel Frankie Tostado came up to bat. Everyone at the Diamond got loud as he stepped into the box, and Pelfrey said it felt like that was how the game was destined to end.

Tostado made contact and the ball flew up high to center field. It wasn’t enough for the now Senator and Richmond made the play, securing the 4-3 win.

The Flying Squirrels won five of the six games in their series with Harrisburg, the Washington Nationals affiliate.

“I thought it was a really good baseball game,” Pelfrey said. “With Frankie coming up to bat … it was fitting. It just kind of gives us a little bit of bragging rights going into the next series.”

Baseball and rain don’t usually go hand-in-hand. Ask the fans who retreated to the concourse when the weather came in full force at The Diamond in the earlier part of Sunday.

The rain drizzled early and in the third, it started to pour. The delay didn’t come until the fourth.

Richmond’s offense didn’t shy a way from a little water. Andy Thomas hit a two-RBI double in the third inning to score the first runs of the afternoon. The Flying Squirrels plated two more runs in the fourth and the fifth to lead 4-0.

“[The rain] is one of those things we’ve been battling,” Pelfrey said. “Today we thought it was going to be the best day then all of a sudden we’re delayed. Our guys want to play. It doesn’t matter if it’s raining. We want to play the game and win.”

Between pitching and hitting, Pelfrey was satisfied. He credited Harrisburg but was pleased with Richmond’s overall composure during the contest.

He said it bodes well for the team as it enters the second half of the season, with another chance to clinch a playoff berth.

Richmond is off for two days before heading to Reading, Pennsylvania, to battle the Fightin Phils. First pitch of the series is at 7 p.m. with Ryan Murphy as the scheduled starter for the Flying Squirrels.

“It’s a really good momentum swing for us,” Pelfrey said. “Because the team changes so much I thought we did a really good job coming out against this ballclub and, like I said, finding ways to win.”

