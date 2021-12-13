Four more Washington players head to COVID-19 list after Sunday's game - total is now nine

A grueling schedule finally caught up to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, as it fell behind 24-0 to the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington coach Ron Rivera said he thought he could see the accumulation of a tough stretch that included a Monday night game, then a cross-country trip to Las Vegas, and finally the big rivalry game against Dallas.
“That first portion of the game, you watch it, we looked a little sluggish in my opinion,” Rivera said Monday. “I’m just being up front about it. But I think as the game wore on, you could feel our guys you know, finding some energy and then coming out in the second half and really, I thought they gave themselves a chance to win.”
Washington is continuing an uphill fight, though, and its COVID-19 troubles increased on Monday.
The Football Team had five players, all defenders, on the list entering Sunday’s game, and four players, two on the practice squad, were added to the list Monday.
The four new players were defensive end Jonathan Allen, linebacker David Mayo, defensive end William Bradley-King and tight end Temarrick Hemingway.
Based on previous reports, at least six of the nine players on the list are vaccinated, meaning they have an easier path to returning to the lineup — they only need two negative tests, instead of facing a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
Washington will enter the league’s “enhanced protocols” ahead of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia, meaning the team will conduct many meetings virtually and limit players’ indoor exposure.
The absences come at a particularly grueling time.
Not only is Washington’s schedule tough, but it has been going against fresh opponents during that stretch.
The Raiders played a Thanksgiving game, giving them 10 days between that contest and the home game against a short-week Washington team.
Then Dallas also came off of a Thursday night game before Sunday’s contest in Washington.
This week, Washington heads to Philadelphia to face an Eagles team that is coming off its bye week.
Rivera said he was pleased that the team had the ball with a chance to tie the game late against the Cowboys, despite the adversity, which included the five COVID players.
“You know, we had some new guys in some spots,” Rivera said. “But still, you know, we tried to coach them up, and we got to give them opportunities. And we’re that close, in spite of the fact that we’ve had to plug in a few different guys.”
