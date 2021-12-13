Four more Washington players head to COVID list after Sunday's game - total is now nine

A grueling schedule finally caught up to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, as they fell behind 24-0 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he thought he could see the accumulation of a tough stretch that included a Monday night game, then a cross-country trip to Las Vegas, and finally the big rivalry game against Dallas.

"That first portion of the game, you watch it, we looked a little sluggish in my opinion," Rivera said Monday. "I'm just being up front about it. But I think as the game wore on, you could feel our guys you know, finding some energy and then coming out in the second half and really, I thought they gave themselves a chance to win."

Washington is continuing an uphill fight, though, and its COVID troubles increased on Monday.

The Football Team had five players, all defenders, on the list entering Sunday's game, and four more players, two on the practice squad, were added to the list Monday.

The four new players were defensive end Jonathan Allen, linebacker David Mayo, defensive end William Bradley-King and tight end Temarrick Hemingway.