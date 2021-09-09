Four years after graduating from VCU, Sam Hunt owns an Xfinity Series team that will race Saturday in Richmond

“Russ went to William & Mary to coach,” Hunt said. “My dad helped out and did player mentor dinners, and my dad [hosted] the defensive backs from William & Mary.”

Gibbs was one of those, playing strong safety with the Tribe from 1987-90, when Huesman was an assistant.

“So that’s where the relationship started,” Hunt said. “And it was very much non-racing. When I got to a certain point in my career in this industry, J.D. became a resource and someone I’ve met with multiple times and asked for guidance and advice and helped me make the decision to leave the seat and go back to school and study.

“After I finished college, he had some older cars and equipment that he was willing to move on to me to start my own small business. So he was an influence and someone I always looked up to. He was probably one of the biggest heroes I had within the sport.”

Following Hunt’s graduation from VCU in 2017 with a business finance degree, he relocated to Danville to set up shop in the Sellers Racing operation. Sam Hunt Racing — then known as Hunt-Sellers Racing — was open for business.