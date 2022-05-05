Franklin Labour's two HRs push Squirrels to 6-3 win, seventh straight, one shy of franchise record

The Flying Squirrels celebrated Cinco de Mayo with five runs in the fourth inning Thursday night on the way to a 6-3 win, their seventh straight victory. Richmond improved to 8-1 on its 12-game homestand.

The Flying Squirrels’ franchise record for consecutive wins is eight, set last May.

Franklin Labour hit a three-run homer and Brandon Martorano added a two-run double in that fourth inning to make it 5-0. Labour then popped his fourth homer of the season in the sixth inning.

The Flying Squirrels (16-8) and RubberDucks (11-13) meet at 1:05 p.m. Friday at The Diamond in the fourth game of the six-game set.