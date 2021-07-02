Free tickets go fast for Washington training camp in Richmond; only two dates remain available

Even as the team is consumed by its traditional off-the-field drama, interest remains high in the Washington Football Team locally.

Instead of two weeks of practices, the team will only visit Richmond for a week this year, from July 27 to July 31, and tickets are going fast.

The free tickets, which are available through the team website, allow capacity to be controlled for each session.

All tickets for Friday's "Kids Day" practice and Saturday's "Fan Appreciation Day" have been claimed. Tickets remain for Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, which include a 10:15 a.m. practice and a 7:45 p.m. walkthrough.

The NFL is requiring players to remain at least 20 feet from spectators at all times, meaning autographs will not be able to take place in the traditional way. The team is working on creating other opportunities for interaction between players and fans.

Another way to attend is by working as a volunteer through the city, a position known as a camp Ambassador.