From retirement back to retiring batters went Flying Squirrels' Bryan Brickhouse

The starting pitcher for the Richmond Flying Squirrels Thursday against Bowie at The Diamond takes the mound with perspective and perseverance.

Bryan Brickhouse left professional baseball, basically banished by multiple arm issues that seemed highly likely to sink a promising career.

He raised his right arm during a Tuesday interview. Surgical scars line the inside of his elbow. There was Tommy John Surgery in 2013. Then came a stress fracture in that elbow. A screw was inserted. That didn’t work. Two more screws took its place.

Brickhouse hoped that would do the trick. Instead, additional arm problems developed. By 2017, “I could hardly get through a (throwing session) without any pain in spring training,” he said.

Brickhouse, from The Woodlands, Texas, was out of the game for essentially two years. He moved on, retiring and earning his real-estate license, unsure if his arm that once delivered 95 mph fastballs would allow him access to his dream job on the MLB level.

Out of baseball, Brickhouse worked on his overall fitness without constant concerns about arm health. His body felt strong and loose (yoga helped there), and he eventually decided to give pitching one more try.

He threw weighted balls, as he did during a Tuesday workout at The Diamond. He modified his motion. He returned to the Royals chain and resumed his quest for the dream job. He reached Triple-A Omaha in July of 2019 after seven Double-A outings.

“More than anything, I’d say I missed competing, just getting out there and competing,” said Brickhouse, a 6-foot 195-pounder who turns 30 on June 6. “And being in the locker room with the guys, teammates, missed that atmosphere.”

Then came the pandemic and no minor league baseball in 2020. Brickhouse, who had signed with the Chicago Cubs organization, pitched 11 games in the Constellation Energy League in Sugar Land, Texas. His manager for Team Texas: Roger Clemens.

Brickhouse last year pitched in an independent league and then at Double-A Tulsa (Los Angeles Dodgers), where he made 10 starts among 19 appearances. San Francisco acquired him during the offseason, and he began this season in the rotation at Double-A Richmond. Thursday will be his fourth start. In the first three, he allowed 12 runs in 13 innings.

“Obviously, it’s not how I wanted my career to start off, but I’m happy to be in the position I am now and I’m trying to make the most of my opportunity,” said Brickhouse.

In 2011, the top-ranked high-school pitcher in Texas was right-hander Kyle Crick, who the Giants drafted in the first round. He spent 2014-16 with the Flying Squirrels and now is a member of the Chicago White Sox. The high-school pitcher ranked second in Texas in 2011 was Brickhouse.

The Kansas City Royals selected Brickhouse in the third round of the 2011 draft, and the $1.5 million bonus the organization offered was sufficient to convince him that he should turn pro rather than accept a scholarship from North Carolina. The Royals viewed Brickhouse as a building block for a system that needed to sign high-level talent, and then not allow it to get away.

He got away, but there were several extenuating circumstances. Brickhouse’s scar-lined right elbow tells the story.

“A lot of work, a lot of frustration, a lot of adversity, for sure,” he said. “But it has definitely built me to who I am now. It’s taught me a lot about myself through my 20s.”