Gene Alley hoped to play hoops at UR, instead signed with Pirates, won 1971 World Series 50 years ago

While at Hermitage High during the late 1950s, Gene Alley hoped to attend the University of Richmond on a basketball scholarship.
His father died when Alley was 2.
“My mother, I don’t know how she did it, raising four children,” Alley, who resides in the Richmond area, said Friday. The family didn’t have much money. No scholarship was offered by the Spiders.
Alley pursued Plan B.
An infielder, he signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates and as 18-year-old went off to Dubuque, Iowa, and played for the Dubuque Packers of the Class D Midwest League.
That path eventually led him to Pittsburgh, where Alley played 11 seasons (1963-73), was twice named a National League All-Star, and won a pair of Golden Gloves as one of the best fielding shortstops in the majors.
Pittsburgh in 1971 captured the World Series championship by beating the Baltimore Orioles four games to three. In mid-July, the Pirates held a 50-year reunion for the players on that 1971 team, which triumphed over an Orioles staff that featured four 20-game winners (Dave McNally, Jim Palmer, Mike Cuellar, Pat Dobson).
Pittsburgh, though it had star outfielders Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell, was not expected to put up much of a challenge.
Alley, who with second baseman Bill Mazeroski comprised baseball’s elite double-play combination during the 1960s, was among about a dozen ex-Pirates players who made it back to Pittsburgh and PNC Park for July's 50-year reunion.
Alley played in 114 games during the 1971 season, batting .227, but not much going down the stretch, or in the World Series.
“At the end of the year, I was having trouble with my arm and my knee,” said Alley, 81, who was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.
Both issues began years earlier. The arm problem was probably just from so many years of throwing, Alley concluded, and that came and went. He clearly remembers the game in which his left knee was injured.
In Houston during the 1969 season, there was Houston runner on first and a grounder was hit to the Pirates first baseman.
"I went over to cover and [the first baseman] threw the ball high and on the pitcher's side of the bag," Alley said. "I kept my foot on the bag and reached up. The guy got me good, crunched my knee all up.
“I’ve had trouble ever since then. I still have trouble with it today, and I’ve had three or four operations on it.”
In the World Series, Alley started Game 3 in Pittsburgh, hit a grounder to second, began running to first, “and my knee gave out and I fell,” said Alley, who worked for a printing company in the Richmond area following his retirement from baseball.
“I played the next night on defense for a couple of innings, but that’s the only time I got in the World Series.
“I was disappointed, but I wasn’t disappointed in the end because we won the World Series, and that’s something I’ll never forget.”
Alley, who completed his big-league career with an average .254, continues to work out on a regular basis, plays golf, and periodically attends Richmond Flying Squirrels games at The Diamond.
