Gene Alley hoped to play hoops at UR, instead signed with Pirates, won 1971 World Series 50 years ago

Alley, who with second baseman Bill Mazeroski comprised baseball’s elite double-play combination during the 1960s, was among about a dozen ex-Pirates players who made it back to Pittsburgh and PNC Park for July's 50-year reunion.

Alley played in 114 games during the 1971 season, batting .227, but not much going down the stretch, or in the World Series.

“At the end of the year, I was having trouble with my arm and my knee,” said Alley, 81, who was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.

Both issues began years earlier. The arm problem was probably just from so many years of throwing, Alley concluded, and that came and went. He clearly remembers the game in which his left knee was injured.

In Houston during the 1969 season, there was Houston runner on first and a grounder was hit to the Pirates first baseman.

"I went over to cover and [the first baseman] threw the ball high and on the pitcher's side of the bag," Alley said. "I kept my foot on the bag and reached up. The guy got me good, crunched my knee all up.

“I’ve had trouble ever since then. I still have trouble with it today, and I’ve had three or four operations on it.”