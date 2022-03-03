Giants liked what Dennis Pelfrey did at Class A. He'll guide Double-A Flying Squirrels.

The San Francisco Giants liked what they saw from their High-A West affiliate manager last year enough that they elevated Dennis Pelfrey to Double-A Richmond for the 2022 season.

Pelfrey, 44, led the Eugene Emeralds to a 69-50 record and the High-A West championship. Several players from that club were promoted to Richmond, including middle-infielders Simon Whiteman and Will Wilson.

Pelfrey, officially named Flying Squirrels manager Thursday afternoon, said that Eugene team took pride in being able to maintain chemistry and win despite losing several players to promotions during the season.

“It is about developing the players, and I definitely understand that,” he said. “But I think if you can sprinkle in some of that winning culture and competitiveness in guys with the talents and abilities they have, I think it’s a wonderful recipe for success, and I think we showed it there in Eugene.”

The Flying Squirrels will open as scheduled in April, though MLB remains inactive due to a lockout. Only players on organizations’ 40-man rosters are affected by the MLB stoppage. Players who will begin the season with the Flying Squirrels are training in Arizona.

Pelfrey, originally from Arlington, Texas, succeeds Jose Alguacil, who managed the 2021 Flying Squirrels to a 57-56 record in the Double-A Northeast. Alguacil became the infield coordinator for the Washington Nationals system.

“Looking at the big picture of it, the guys are basically one step away from the big leagues. You could say two,” said Pelfrey, who now lives in Grand Prairie Texas, near Dallas. “So I think that there’s a little more sense of urgency that’s probably going to come from the players, a little more focus on their careers individually.

“It puts a little more pressure on myself and the coaching staff to really hone in on some of the smaller details of the game to make sure that when they do get that call to move up to Triple-A or the big leagues, that they’re ready for that challenge.

“Whether we win or lose, that’s one thing. But if we’re competing every night, we’re going to be on the winning side more times than not …. Every team in the country has good players, but that winning attitude and the culture and the competitiveness I think separate a lot of guys.”

Pelfrey joined the Giants organization before the 2020 season and was scheduled to manage at San Francisco affiliate San Jose before that season was canceled by the pandemic. At Eugene last season, Pelfrey got his first experience as a manager in affiliated baseball. He previously managed in the independent Frontier League for five years (2015-19).

Affiliated baseball offers far more in the way of analytics to assist players and staff, Pelfrey said, and that “was really overwhelming at first, but at the end of the day, when it comes down to it, it’s baseball when you get to game time.”

Pelfrey, a former infielder, played in independent leagues 1999-2004. He taught and coached at South Grand Prairie High School in Texas before moving to the professional level. Pelfrey attended Northwood University in Cedar Hill, Texas.

He will be assisted in Richmond by pitching coach Paul Oseguera and hitting coach Danny Santin. Each worked at Low-A San Jose last season. Fundamentals coach Gary Davenport returns.