 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Giants' prospect Heliot Ramos stays hot in 12-6 win, may not be with Flying Squirrels long
0 comments

Giants' prospect Heliot Ramos stays hot in 12-6 win, may not be with Flying Squirrels long

  • 0
20210507_WEB_SQUIGAMEp01

Flying Squirrels' outfielder Heliot Ramos celebrated his three-run home run Thursday against Hartford at The Diamond.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Fans in Richmond who hope to see San Francisco Giants’ outfield prospect Heliot Ramos might want to visit The Diamond before this season-opening homestand ends Sunday afternoon. The former first-round draft choice, whose first name is pronounced "Elliott," may not be in Double-A much longer.

Ramos, 21, hit a three-run homer, his second homer in three games, delivered an RBI double, and singled in the Richmond Flying Squirrels' 12-6 win over Hartford Thursday night before 2,943 (maximum capacity). For the 2-1 Flying Squirrels, Ramos has gone for six for 13.

In 21 spring-training games with the Giants, Ramos, who's from Puerto Rico, batted .410 (16-39), with three doubles and three homers.

Another Giants’ prospect, 6-foot-11 right-hander Sean Hjelle, also had a memorable night. Hjelle (say Jelly), in his first professional plate appearance bounced a two-run single up the middle in the Flying Squirrels’ six-run second inning and drove in another run with a groundout. In 3 2/3 innings, Hjelle, 23, gave up three homers among five hits (six runs), and struck out seven, with three walks.

The Flying Squirrels finished with 14 hits. As the six-game series continues, the teams meet Friday at 6:35 p.m.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News