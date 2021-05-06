Giants' prospect Heliot Ramos stays hot in 12-6 win, may not be with Flying Squirrels long

Fans in Richmond who hope to see San Francisco Giants’ outfield prospect Heliot Ramos might want to visit The Diamond before this season-opening homestand ends Sunday afternoon. The former first-round draft choice, whose first name is pronounced "Elliott," may not be in Double-A much longer.

Ramos, 21, hit a three-run homer, his second homer in three games, delivered an RBI double, and singled in the Richmond Flying Squirrels' 12-6 win over Hartford Thursday night before 2,943 (maximum capacity). For the 2-1 Flying Squirrels, Ramos has gone for six for 13.

In 21 spring-training games with the Giants, Ramos, who's from Puerto Rico, batted .410 (16-39), with three doubles and three homers.

Another Giants’ prospect, 6-foot-11 right-hander Sean Hjelle, also had a memorable night. Hjelle (say Jelly), in his first professional plate appearance bounced a two-run single up the middle in the Flying Squirrels’ six-run second inning and drove in another run with a groundout. In 3 2/3 innings, Hjelle, 23, gave up three homers among five hits (six runs), and struck out seven, with three walks.

The Flying Squirrels finished with 14 hits. As the six-game series continues, the teams meet Friday at 6:35 p.m.