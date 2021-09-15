Giants QB Daniel Jones is only good against one NFL team. Yep, it's Washington.

Heinicke, whose story from ODU math classes to the NFL is well documented, has the opportunity of a lifetime in front of him - at least two months as the team's starting quarterback, as long as he can hold on to the job and stay healthy.

He's struggled with injuries throughout his career, but leadership hasn't been an issue. On Tuesday, during the team's only practice, he led the pre-practice huddle at the urging of Rivera, and got the team fired up with some choice language about the Giants.

"I don't care about the doubters outside the facility," Heinicke said. "It's the people in the facility that I care about. If they have confidence in me and they believe in me, that's all that I care about."

Heinicke's elusiveness has been a key for his success in Washington.

He's 0-3 in games he's entered, but that number doesn't tell the whole story - he nearly led a comeback against Carolina last year, hung blow-for-blow with Tom Brady in the wild-card playoff game, then saw penalties and turnovers derail a comeback attempt on Sunday.

Now he'll have the full game, and he knows this is his chance to stick around for a while.