Giants QB Daniel Jones is only good against one NFL team. Yep, it's Washington.

ASHBURN - Daniel Jones was not particularly good last week as the New York Giants got demolished by the Denver Broncos.
Jones, a former first-round pick, really hasn't been very good at any point in his NFL career. He's got 28 touchdowns in 24 of his professional games, and is 4-20 in those contests.
Those statistics, though, omit four of his outings. All were against the Washington Football Team. All were wins.
"We've been talking about that for the past few days," Washington star Chase Young said. "He's struggled holding the ball in the past, and that's a big emphasis. Going in Thursday, that's definitely something that's on our radar."
Washington coach Ron Rivera is only responsible for two of the four losses to Jones, but noted that he's an athletic quarterback, and that can negate some of his team's strengths.
Jones has 8 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and no fumbles against Washington.
"I think first of all, one of the things you've gotta be able to do is just keep him in the pocket, because of his athleticism and ability to run," Rivera said. "We know based on some things we saw from last year, keeping him inside the pocket is important."
On the other side will be the 2021 starting debut for Taylor Heinicke.
Heinicke, whose story from ODU math classes to the NFL is well documented, has the opportunity of a lifetime in front of him - at least two months as the team's starting quarterback, as long as he can hold on to the job and stay healthy.
He's struggled with injuries throughout his career, but leadership hasn't been an issue. On Tuesday, during the team's only practice, he led the pre-practice huddle at the urging of Rivera, and got the team fired up with some choice language about the Giants.
"I don't care about the doubters outside the facility," Heinicke said. "It's the people in the facility that I care about. If they have confidence in me and they believe in me, that's all that I care about."
Heinicke's elusiveness has been a key for his success in Washington.
He's 0-3 in games he's entered, but that number doesn't tell the whole story - he nearly led a comeback against Carolina last year, hung blow-for-blow with Tom Brady in the wild-card playoff game, then saw penalties and turnovers derail a comeback attempt on Sunday.
Now he'll have the full game, and he knows this is his chance to stick around for a while.
"It's something I've been dreaming about my whole life, being a starting quarterback in the NFL, and here we are," Heinicke said. "So I really try and take it one day at a time, one meeting at a time, one play at a time.
I feel like if I just live in the moment, everything else will take care of itself."
The everything else is the Washington defense, which needs to find a way to contain Jones, in the same way the rest of the league has already done.
Only two NFL teams have a losing record against Jones - Washington (0-4), and Cincinnati, whose 0-1 came after Joe Burrow's injury last year.
"It's really nothing complicated," Washington linebacker Jon Bostic said. "We've got to do our job. When it's our turn to get off the field, through his hard counts or tackling well or running to the ball, creating turnovers, giving it back to the offense - those are all things that we need to have a good show on Thursday."
Note: At halftime of Thursday's game, Washington will officially retire Bobby Mitchell's No. 49 jersey. Mitchell was the first Black player in Washington, and died last year.
The NFL also said that it would make an announcement about the "future" of the popular Hard Knocks TV program during the NFL Network's halftime report.
