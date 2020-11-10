Giants still hope to return their Double-A team to Richmond, according to farm director

Major League Baseball is in the process of determining which minor-league affiliates will be partnered with which organizations, and the San Francisco Giants director of player development made it clear on Tuesday that that the Giants want their Double-A team back in Richmond.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels have been the Giants’ Double-A team since the Squirrels began playing in Richmond for the 2010 season. The franchise, previously based in Norwich, Conn., has been a Giants’ affiliate since 2003.

“We have no plans on leaving Richmond as our Double-A affiliate. We are 100 percent happy (there),” Kyle Haines, the Giants farm director, wrote in reply to a question from The Times-Dispatch Tuesday. “We are awaiting the final word from MLB, but as of right now, we don’t plan on leaving and that has been our position all along through this process.”

The way in which affiliates and MLB organizations connect changed after the working agreement between MLB and the minors expired in late September. In a new arrangement, the MLB office in New York supervises the system by which MLB organizations pair with minor league franchises.