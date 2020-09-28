Giants would like their Double-A team to remain in Richmond, but nothing's set yet

The San Francisco Giants want to keep their Double-A team in Richmond, and that desire may help resolve which major league organization partners with the Richmond Flying Squirrels moving forward.
But nothing has been finalized, which leaves room for the Washington Nationals, or another major league organization, to occupy Richmond at an undetermined competitive level as the minor leagues move Wednesday into a restructuring phase that could bring unprecedented repercussions.
The contract between MLB and the minor leagues that defines their relationship expires Sept. 30, perhaps opening options for Richmond, which was a Triple-A city 1966-2008 (Atlanta Braves) and 1956-64 (New York Yankees). Richmond has been San Francisco’s Double-A affiliate and a member of the Eastern League since 2010, when the organization relocated from Connecticut to Virginia.
“We are not planning on leaving Richmond, and we hope we can stay for many years to come,” Kyle Haines, the Giants’ director of player development and Richmond's 2017 manager, told The Times-Dispatch Friday. “We love the city of Richmond, the front office, the fans.”
As the minor leagues are currently configured, the closest Double-A league to the West Coast is the Texas League.
Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, said Monday that he does not know Richmond’s parent club or competitive level for 2021. A spokesman for the Washington Nationals said the organization would have no comment regarding the potential of Richmond becoming a Nats’ affiliate.
Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels vice president and COO, on Monday said the affiliation and league questions are "uncontrollables" the team is now facing.
"We remain in times of uncertainty, both as it relates to COVID, and also as it relates to the Major League Baseball agreement," said Parnell, whose team did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic. "Even as a veteran of over 30 years in minor league baseball, I simply just don't know. ... There are certainly a lot of unanswered questions still."
The Double-A team in Harrisburg, Pa., has been affiliated with the Montreal Expos and then the Washington Nationals (whom the Expos became in 2005) since 1991. The Nationals' Triple-A team for the past two years was based in Fresno, Calif., and that kind of odd geographic setup is what MLB would like to end.
In a new business model, MLB is expected to assume a much greater role in the operational control of the minors, assigning cities to leagues, and pairing MLB organizations with minor league markets in decisions largely based on proximity.
An arrangement that places Richmond in a Triple-A league with comparable locales such as Norfolk, Charlotte, and Durham may be viewed by MLB as preferable to Richmond’s current status. Richmond belongs to the Eastern League along with Akron, Altoona, Binghamton, Bowie, Erie, Harrisburg, Hartford, New Hampshire, Portland, Reading and Trenton.
No new deal between MLB and MiLB has been reached, but reportedly each MLB team will express interest in four minor league markets for Triple-A, Double-A, high Class-A and low Class-A affiliates, and those preferences will represent starting points for overall affiliations of big league organizations.
The player development contract linking the Giants and Squirrels expired at the conclusion of this season. In the past, that would have meant negotiations involving the Giants, possibly other MLB organizations, and the Squirrels ownership/management team.
Those discussions would have led to an agreement between an MLB team and the Richmond affiliate for the next two or four years. According to DiBella, minor league ownership/management teams will essentially be eliminated from the process from now on.
"We'll be ready for whatever comes our way," said Parnell.
