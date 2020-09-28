Giants would like their Double-A team to remain in Richmond, but nothing's set yet

Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels vice president and COO, on Monday said the affiliation and league questions are "uncontrollables" the team is now facing.

"We remain in times of uncertainty, both as it relates to COVID, and also as it relates to the Major League Baseball agreement," said Parnell, whose team did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic. "Even as a veteran of over 30 years in minor league baseball, I simply just don't know. ... There are certainly a lot of unanswered questions still."

The Double-A team in Harrisburg, Pa., has been affiliated with the Montreal Expos and then the Washington Nationals (whom the Expos became in 2005) since 1991. The Nationals' Triple-A team for the past two years was based in Fresno, Calif., and that kind of odd geographic setup is what MLB would like to end.

In a new business model, MLB is expected to assume a much greater role in the operational control of the minors, assigning cities to leagues, and pairing MLB organizations with minor league markets in decisions largely based on proximity.