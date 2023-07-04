Ben Rothrock played linebacker at Liberty University and now is the vice president and general manager of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

July 4 annually shakes Rothrock with a rousing football vibe as the Double-A franchise preps for its sold-out Independence Day game and subsequent fireworks show.

“Anytime you’re in a circumstance like this, your adrenaline kicks in at some point. It’s an amazing feeling,” Rothrock, 42, said while sitting in The Diamond’s front office Tuesday afternoon. “That’s kind of why we do what we do. It just takes it to the next level.”

Fans who have attended Fourth of July extravaganzas at The Diamond since the stadium opened in 1985 typically wake up on July 5 thinking three things: the Flying Squirrels play the entertainment game well, those fireworks were outstanding, and there’s got to be something they can do to reduce the wait time for food and beverage.

Regarding that third item, the organization has made a number of modifications since its inaugural game in 2010, and they have helped. But the problem of long lines at concession stands when The Diamond is close to capacity (9,560) aren’t going away until the stadium does.

That’s 2026, if the city's pledge to Major League Baseball holds.

Because of The Diamond’s design and limited space, lengthy concession lines on crowded nights became as much a part of the game-day experience on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard as traipsing up dozens of concrete steps. If either of those issues was solvable, it would have been solved soon after The Diamond opened.

Rothrock began his employment with the Flying Squirrels in 2010 as executive director of food and beverage, so he knows the building and what can be done with it from that angle. Fourth of July games apply uncommon pressure on concessions because of sell-outs mixed with very few fans leaving before the final pyrotechnic is launched.

A new wrinkle this year has helped concessions lines flow more smoothly, according to Rothrock. The franchise implemented a “cashless” policy throughout the ballpark. Buy only with a card.

“We’ve added some additional points of sale, which also helps,” he said. “In a facility like this, you’re always challenged.”

The Flying Squirrels in past years have tried to implement even more satellite sales points to support the four permanent concession stands. But when space is occupied by a pop-up stand, area available for fan movement in a very cramped stadium shrinks.

“There’s only so much you can do without causing additional bottlenecks,” said Rothrock. “So, I think we’ve done a great job over the past 10 years or so to get to the level that we are ... adding the different points of sale and having the opportunity to maximize and get people through the lines as efficiently as possible.

“And that’s one of the reasons we thought cashless was the way to go, just limiting that transaction time as far as we can and keeping it as seamless as possible.”

Long concessions lines were problems during well-attended games when the Richmond Braves played at The Diamond 1985-2008. Lines seem to move more quickly than they did then. With one exception.

During the first Flying Squirrels’ game at The Diamond in April of 2010, inexperienced concession workers meshed with a sell-out crowd figuring out what food and beverage were available. Throw in a less sophisticated points-of-sales plan. Serpentine lines jammed up the concourse.

Late that night and early the next day, Flying Squirrels’ front-office members met, walked through The Diamond, and evaluated a historic evening with really long concession lines. The franchise’s veteran chief executive manager, Chuck Domino, said that in his view, the facility was designed to comfortably service a maximum of about 6,000 fans.

He also projecting many, many more nights with 9,560 fans, or close to that number, at The Diamond.

“Rest assured that we are on this thing, and we’ll stay on it until we get as good as we can possibly get, given the limitations of The Diamond,” Domino said then.

Notable: Into Tuesday night's start of a six-game series versus Bowie at The Diamond, the Flying Squirrels had won 11 of their last 13 games ... Mason Black was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for June 26-July 2. Black has not allowed a run since June 2 (22 2/3 innings).

