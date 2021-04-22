Glen Allen's Zac Jones makes Rangers debut, becoming the first Richmonder to play in the NHL

With a vote of confidence from his coach, Zac Jones skated into the history books on Thursday night.
Jones, who grew up in Glen Allen, became the first Richmonder to play in the National Hockey League.
He made his debut as a defenseman for the New York Rangers, who were playing a home game at Madison Square Garden against the Philadelphia Flyers.
He skated for 3 minutes, 35 seconds and recorded one shot in the game's first period.
It's been a busy month for Jones, who was a member of the UMass team that won the NCAA hockey title.
He was immediately called up to the Rangers, who had drafted him in 2019 (NHL players are often drafted before they attend college).
"Obviously the first couple days, leaving school after winning and getting here right away, was pretty crazy," Jones told reporters in New York on Wednesday. "But ever since last week I've been pretty settled in. Got a roommate, moved into my apartment."
Coach David Quinn said when Jones was signed that he'd contribute as soon as he was ready. That time arrived on Thursday - the Rangers are a young team to begin with, and Jones is the sixth rookie to make his debut for the team this season.
"He plays with a lot of confidence, a lot of swagger," Quinn said. "He had a very successful college career, and our organization has been very high on him since the day we drafted him. He's done nothing to disprove why we shouldn’t be high on him."
Jones is just the sixth Virginian to play in the NHL. His father, Rob, moved here to serve as the equipment manager for the Richmond Renegades, and made his own neighborhood rink for Zac to learn to skate on.
During his Wednesday interview, Jones said he's been able to fit right in with the Rangers.
Asked if he was ready, he said, "100%."
"I'll be out there trying to help the team any way I can, any way they need me to," he said. "If I get that chance, I'm going to make the most of it."
