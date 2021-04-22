Glen Allen's Zac Jones makes Rangers debut, becoming the first Richmonder to play in the NHL

With a vote of confidence from his coach, Zac Jones skated into the history books on Thursday night.

Jones, who grew up in Glen Allen, became the first Richmonder to play in the National Hockey League.

He made his debut as a defenseman for the New York Rangers, who were playing a home game at Madison Square Garden against the Philadelphia Flyers.

He skated for 3 minutes, 35 seconds and recorded one shot in the game's first period.

It's been a busy month for Jones, who was a member of the UMass team that won the NCAA hockey title.

He was immediately called up to the Rangers, who had drafted him in 2019 (NHL players are often drafted before they attend college).

"Obviously the first couple days, leaving school after winning and getting here right away, was pretty crazy," Jones told reporters in New York on Wednesday. "But ever since last week I've been pretty settled in. Got a roommate, moved into my apartment."

Coach David Quinn said when Jones was signed that he'd contribute as soon as he was ready. That time arrived on Thursday - the Rangers are a young team to begin with, and Jones is the sixth rookie to make his debut for the team this season.