Golf roundup: Berger shoots another 65, moves atop Honda leaderboard

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Daniel Berger no longer needs to answer questions about how his back is feeling. The scorecard is telling the story.

Berger — playing what amounts to a home tournament for him, with his residence a 15-minute drive away in Jupiter — had a three-shot lead through two rounds of the Honda Classic, after a second consecutive round of 5-under 65 on Friday.

“You get your mom’s cooking, you get to sleep in your own bed,” Berger said. “It’s pretty comfortable.”

First-round leader Kurt Kitayama eagled the par-5 18th as darkness was closing in, finishing a round of 69 and ending the day tied for second at 7 under with Chris Kirk (68).

Mark Hubbard (64) was another shot back at 6 under, as was Adam Svensson — who hit all 18 greens on his way to a 65 and finished with a par at 6:41 p.m., 22 minutes after sundown.

Berger’s 10-under 130 tied the third-lowest score through 36 holes since the Honda moved to PGA National in 2007; Aaron Wise was 12 under through two rounds last year, Rory McIlroy was 11 under at the midway point in 2014 and Brendon De Jonge (Virginia Tech) was 10 under that same year.

Chase Seiffert (66) was in a group tied for sixth at 5 under. Seiffert was third at the Honda last year, missed making this year’s field by coming up short in a wild 16-for-1 playoff Tuesday, then got in anyway as first alternate when Tyler Duncan withdrew from the tournament.

Among notables, Brooks Koepka (72) is even par through two rounds. Joaquin Niemann, last week’s winner at Genesis who was 4 under at one point Thursday, went into the water on his finishing hole and missed the cut by one shot, his 73 leaving him 3 over.

The cut will be 2 over, and either 72 or 73 players will advance.

PGA Tour Champions: Miguel Angel Jimenez aced the 196-yard seventh hole, propelling him to a 6-under 66 in breezy conditions Friday to match Jeff Sluman for the first-round lead at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz.

The 58-year-old Spaniard overcame a bogey on the par-5 eighth with three birdies on the back nine to match Sluman.