Golf roundup: Schauffele's burst cuts into Scheffler lead at East Lake

ATLANTA — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is playing every bit like the No. 1 player in golf and was on the verge of turning the Tour Championship into a rout.

Three holes by Xander Schauffele changed everything going into the weekend at East Lake.

Schauffele holed a pair of birdie putts, and then drilled a 4-iron just over the bunker and right by the hole on the par-5 18th, rolling in a 5-foot eagle putt.

The birdie-birdie-eagle finish — Scheffler had to set- tle for pars — gave Schauffele a 7-under 63 as he went from a six-shot deficit to two shots behind Friday.

“It was nice to pick up some shots late here, but it’s just a positioning battle going into Sunday,” he said. “There’s a lot of golf to be played on this property.

Scheffler wasn’t overly concerned. He rarely is.

“I’m just going to go out there and do my thing and try and play good golf,” Scheffler said. “Xander obviously has a great track record around here, but paying attention to what other guys do on the golf course has never served me too well.”

Scheffler, who had a 66, was at 19-under par.

He started at 10-under par as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup — Schauffele started four shots behind as the No. 4 seed — and had few complaints except for not making every birdie chance, and they were ample.

Scheffler played bogey-free. The four putts from 10 feet or closer that he missed? He saw those only as opportunities, a reminder that he was playing the kind of golf that carried him to an amazing stretch of four wins in two months — capped by the Masters — in the spring.

Starting the day with a five-shot lead, Scheffler made birdies from 5 feet on the par-3 second hole and then pounded driver on the next hole so perfectly positioned that he had a flip wedge into 5 feet for another birdie. At that point, he was ahead by eight shots.

Jon Rahm also had a 63 and worked his way closer to the top at 13 under. He was being interviewed when he looked up at a TV screen to see if Scheffler had made another birdie.

He still was six shots behind. Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (66) and Sungjae Im (65) were seven shots back.

Rahm wasn’t sure if he put himself back in the mix, but his 63 made it feel more reasonable.

“But he’s playing good golf, right? And we’re going to have to keep on going and play good golf, as well,” Rahm said.

Schauffele seemed to find that at the end. He was six behind when he hit his approach to 12 feet behind a back left pin on the 16th and made the birdie. From the fairway on the 17th, his wedge spun back to 4 feet. The 4-iron was bold and paid off.

Schauffele has never shot worse than par in 22 rounds at East Lake. He has only two rounds at 70, the other 20 in the 60s.

PGA Tour Champions: Fred Funk bettered his age by a stroke with a 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead in The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich.

The 66-year-old Funk closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at Warwick Hills, the site of the Buick Open on the PGA Tour from 1958 through 2009.

Woody Austin, the 1995 Buick winner, was a stroke back at 66 with Brett Quigley and Stephen Ames. Scott Parel followed at 67.

Padraig Harrington, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open winner Sunday, topped a large group at 68 with Ernie Els and Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker. Defending champion Joe Durant shot 69.

LPGA: Narin An shot a 6-under 65 to top the leaderboard in the suspended second round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open in Ottawa, Ontario.

An had her second straight bogey-free round at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club after opening with a 64 on Thursday. An LPGA Tour rookie after winning twice in South Korea, the 26-year-old An had a 13-under 129 total.

Minutes before darkness forced the suspension of play in the round delayed for two hours in the morning because of heavy rain and lightning, Nelly Korda closed with a birdie on the par-5 ninth for a 63 and a tie for second.

The third-ranked Korda was 11 under with Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea and first-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa. Choi had two eagles in a 68, and Reto followed her course-record 62 with a 69.