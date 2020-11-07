Golf roundup: Sutherland seizes five-shot Schwab Cup lead

PHOENIX — Kevin Sutherland hit a sand wedge to inches on the par-5 18th for one last birdie on a windy Saturday afternoon in the desert at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Sutherland shot a 7-under 64 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round at Phoenix Country Club. He had a 13-under 129 total.
“Yeah, it played hard, I just hit a lot of shots really close to the hole, hit it solid,” Sutherland said. “What was important for me today was I holed out of the bunker on 6. At that point, I felt I couldn’t find a rhythm. After that, I I hit just about every shot right on the button and made a few putts and got a couple really close and just kind of snowballed.”
The tournament is the final official event of the year, but not the season as in the past. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent loss of tournaments, the 2020 and 2021 seasons have been combined with the Schwab Cup winner to be determined in a year.
The 56-year-old California player won the 2017 event — as well as the season points title — at tree-lined Phoenix Country Club for the first of his three PGA Tour Champions victories.
Sutherland had eight birdies and a bogey, playing the back nine in 5-under 30 in the high wind.
Wes Short Jr. was second after a 66.
Tom Lehman (67) and Paul Broadhurst (68) were 7 under, and Jim Furyk (68) was 6 under with Corey Pavin (67), Woody Austin (69) and Mike Weir (69).
Day shares Houston lead with Burns
HOUSTON — Jason Day, eyeing his first PGA Tour victory in more than two years, was tied for the lead at the Vivint Houston Open on Saturday, shooting a 3-under 67 less than two weeks after withdrawing during the final round at the CJ Cup because of neck discomfort.
The Australian was in front with second-round leader Sam Burns, who began the day in the lead and ahead by two strokes. He overcame back-to-back early bogeys to salvage a 69.
Day and Burns were at 201, one stroke ahead of Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz. Ortiz, tied for second after each of the first two rounds, also put up a 67. Like Burns, he and several other contenders are chasing their first PGA Tour title.
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson was another two shots back after a bogey-free 66. This wass his first start since the U. S. Open following a six-week break brought on by a positive test for the coronavirus.
Johnson nearly put himself out of the tournament after opening with a 72 on the public Memorial Park course near downtown that’s hosting a Tour event for the first time since 1963.
First-round leader Brandt Snedeker’s third-round 76 dropped him far out of contention.
Day has 12 Tour titles — the 2015 PGA Championship among them — but none since 2018 after winning eight times over a sparkling two-year stretch in 2015-16 to climb to No. 1. This summer, flummoxed by his long slump caused in part by ongoing back and neck issues, he decided to split with Colin Swatton, his coach and mentor since he was 12.