Good news for baserunners at The Diamond: second moved closer to first, third

James Petrella recently dug a hole about a foot deep around second base at The Diamond. This was not some trespasser defiling the field of the baseball stadium on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Petrella is the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ manager of field operations, and was following orders from Major League Baseball. The next Flying Squirrels' home date is July 22, and second base will be closer to home starting with that game against Bowie.

Throughout the minor leagues, second base shifts directly toward the plate by a foot or so – and will therefore also be a bit closer to first and third - during the portion of the season that follows the upcoming break (July 18-21 for the Flying Squirrels).

Major League Baseball is making the modification following the midseason pause to gauge how this might increase base-stealing, advancing from first to third on hits, and other base-path activity.

Pumping up the athletic aspect of baseball is a goal of MLB, which will examine postseason data from the minors to see if the relocation of second base is something it wants to implement in the big leagues next year or in subsequent years.

Second base’s new position still has it situated on the infield dirt. Petrella and his field crew dug the hole for a new anchor chamber. The base stem is inserted to the chamber, stabilizing the bag.

“MLB sent us a diagram of exactly where it had to be and how to properly measure it,” said Petrella. “We had to run string lines and make sure the base lined up exactly where they want it.”

The distance between first and second, and second and third, is now 87 feet – down from 88 feet, one-and-a-half inches. The 90-feet standard hasn’t been applicable since the late 1800s, when first and third bases were repositioned to help umpires call balls fair or foul. Second base remained where it was.

Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey, who coaches third for his team, said this change in the location of second base may bring about "more exciting baserunning," with runners and third-base coaches perhaps more apt to try advancements on batted balls.

Yet to be determined is how quickly fielders and catchers, throwing to second, adjust to new distances. Speaking of the fresh location of second base at The Diamond, Petrella said it’s difficult to envision if it will have a significant effect on play “until we see it in action ... I guess we’ll see next Friday.”

MLB already mandated that the minors use larger bases this season. Traditional bases 15 inches square were replaced by bases 18 inches square. That move was designed to reduce the risk of players collisions, and enhance base-stealing success. Triple-A used the larger bases last season, with a modest increase in steals, according to MLB. Larger bases also decreased the distance between bags.

“They seemed huge,” Petrella said of his April reaction to the larger bases. “And now the old bases seem really small to me.”

At The Diamond, second base had been in same spot since long before the stadium opened for the 1985 season. On the identical footprint – as far as the field position - was Parker Field, which opened on April 8, 1954. On that day, the New York Yankees played their farm club, the Richmond Virginians, before a reported 16,000 spectators.

VCU shares The Diamond with the Flying Squirrels, and the Rams will start their fall program once classes resume. College baseball has not moved the location of second base. The Flying Squirrels play their final regular-season home game on Sept. 18, and will be involved in playoffs following that as first-half winner of their Eastern League division.

How will The Diamond handle two second-base positions through September?

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” said Petrella.