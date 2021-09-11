Gragson claims second consecutive Xfinity win by rallying in Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway

Nemechek finished third, giving car owner, Midlothian native and VCU alumnus Sam Hunt his best finish in 36 Xfinity starts.

“Toyota Supra was fast, we were able to drive from the back up there to the top 10, and ran top 10 almost all day,” said Nemechek, who is second in the Camping World Truck Series playoff standings. “I don’t think we had enough of a car to win there, but definitely made the most out of the day, just validating Sam Hunt Racing’s equipment — it definitely is fast.”

Nemechek dumped water on the car owner to celebrate Sam Hunt Racing finishing in the top five for the first time in the Xfinity Series, at the same track Hunt first experienced NASCAR as a fan.

“They said the last 45 laps would be the longest 45 of my life, and I kind of laughed about it at first, but they were right,” said Hunt, whose car started second on the final restart but was caught by Justin Haley with four laps remaining. “The last 30 felt like three hours. I don’t know man, it’s just awesome. Just happy for my people and happy for all the people in the industry who have supported me from, you know, back in the van days. So just a really good day.