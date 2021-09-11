Gragson claims second consecutive Xfinity win by rallying in Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway

A week ago at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson erased the frustration of a disappointing Xfinity Series campaign by breaking back into the win column for the first time in 2021.
Saturday at Richmond Raceway, he announced he shouldn’t be overlooked when the playoffs open in two weeks.
Gragson passed A.J. Allmendinger on Lap 237 and pulled away from John Hunter Nemechek on the final restart to win the Go Bowling 250. The win was the sixth at Richmond for car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who made his annual Xfinity start Saturday.
“It’s really special to be able to come here to Richmond and beat Dale Jr., which is pretty cool,” said Gragson, who claimed his first Xfinity win in Richmond and his fourth overall in 94 series starts. “I’ve never thought I’d say that. But we’re starting to get momentum at the right time.”
Earnhardt briefly spent time in the top five thanks to pit strategy but faded to finish 14th.
“I don’t know, maybe I just needed some more laps or to just do things differently,” said Earnhardt, who will be enshrined into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January. “But I tried a lot of different things and tried to figure out how to get the car to get around the corner better and I just never could do it.
“Pretty rough out there, had a good time beating on them guys, and them beating back on me. We got run in the fence a couple times late. But we ended up crossing the finish line and got to run all the laps. So that’s all I can ask for.”
Nemechek finished third, giving car owner, Midlothian native and VCU alumnus Sam Hunt his best finish in 36 Xfinity starts.
“Toyota Supra was fast, we were able to drive from the back up there to the top 10, and ran top 10 almost all day,” said Nemechek, who is second in the Camping World Truck Series playoff standings. “I don’t think we had enough of a car to win there, but definitely made the most out of the day, just validating Sam Hunt Racing’s equipment — it definitely is fast.”
Nemechek dumped water on the car owner to celebrate Sam Hunt Racing finishing in the top five for the first time in the Xfinity Series, at the same track Hunt first experienced NASCAR as a fan.
“They said the last 45 laps would be the longest 45 of my life, and I kind of laughed about it at first, but they were right,” said Hunt, whose car started second on the final restart but was caught by Justin Haley with four laps remaining. “The last 30 felt like three hours. I don’t know man, it’s just awesome. Just happy for my people and happy for all the people in the industry who have supported me from, you know, back in the van days. So just a really good day.
“You get greedier because, you know, first the expectation and goal is to run inside the top 10 and learn and then it becomes top five and then all of a sudden we’re racing for a win, and obviously the win is the next thing on the bucket list. But you know, it’s rare that we get a guy as experienced as John running.”
Allmendinger won the first stage but slid from the lead to 18th over the final 13 laps. He leads Austin Cindric by 5 points entering the regular-season finale next week at Bristol, when bonus playoff points will be on the line.
Justin Allgaier, who swept both races in Richmond last September, finished fourth, with Riley Herbst completing the top five.
Ty Gibbs, 18, won the second stage and led a race-high 67 laps before finishing seventh.
