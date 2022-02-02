'Hail to the Commanders!': Name reveal filled with many nods to team's history

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement of her own minutes after the rebranding was announced.

"Every major sports franchise in the region calls DC home," she wrote. "The next chapter for the Washington Commanders should be a return to winning, right here in DC."

The team has long eyed the plot of land currently occupied by RFK Stadium, but formidable political hurdles remain to acquire it.

The urgency has been cranked up, with Washington's lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. expiring at the end of the 2026 season.

On Wednesday, Wright put it bluntly in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"We will be in a new venue in 2027," he said. "That's about the only timeline I can give you."

Washington's rebranding has emphasized the team's desire to be more inclusive of the community and embrace its roots, and Wright said the new stadium will share those aims.

"This is first and foremost an economic development project," Wright said. "It's something that's going to drive economic and social outcomes for the next 30 years in this area. And we take it that seriously.