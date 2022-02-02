'Hail to the Commanders!': Name reveal filled with many nods to team's history

Washington started a new era of football Wednesday morning by promising to never forget the previous one.
In front of about two dozen alumni, most of them former Super Bowl champions, the team unveiled its new name: The Washington Commanders.
The name change comes nearly two years after pressure from sponsors forced owner Dan Snyder to abandon the "Redskins" moniker, but team president Jason Wright was clear on Wednesday that the traditions the team built over its 89-year history won't be going anywhere.
"We picked this name in part because it had a great tie to the old fight song (Hail to the Redskins)," Wright said. "There's a connection there with Commanders, and we want to partner with our fans to re-write that and evolve that fight song so it can come back and be a great connecting point."
The team's email announcing the name change ended with "Hail to the Commanders!"
Washington's new branding won't be jarring to longtime fans, either.
The colors remain burgundy and gold, and the helmets will feature a stylized W, similar to what was worn when they were the Football Team.
There is no mascot or logo, instead there is a crest that pays homage to the team's history and Super Bowl titles.
Dan Snyder and his wife, co-owner Tanya Snyder, gave brief remarks at a media event, with Dan Snyder joking that the name reveal was the town's worst-kept secret.
Indeed, the crest looked almost identical to a version that was first leaked not through dogged investigative journalism, but a mistake on the team-produced television show that airs nightly on NBC Sports Washington.
Tanya Snyder stayed after the ceremony for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the team store, which had new merchandise in stock. Snyder thanked the about two-dozen fans in attendance, and told them all she would buy them an item of their choosing as a thank you.
A variety of t-shirts and hats were available, but uniforms purchased online won't begin shipping until May.
The Commanders also dispatched a fleet of Tesla cars throughout the region, including one in Richmond, to distribute team gear as part of the celebration.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney weighed in on the announcement in a statement.
He wrote: "This name change signals forward progress in the team's drive to earn the respect and loyalty of a diverse fan base and the broader community it must embrace. Go Commanders!"
The day also produced news on the team's other major project, the hunt for a new stadium.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement of her own minutes after the rebranding was announced.
"Every major sports franchise in the region calls DC home," she wrote. "The next chapter for the Washington Commanders should be a return to winning, right here in DC."
The team has long eyed the plot of land currently occupied by RFK Stadium, but formidable political hurdles remain to acquire it.
The urgency has been cranked up, with Washington's lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. expiring at the end of the 2026 season.
On Wednesday, Wright put it bluntly in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
"We will be in a new venue in 2027," he said. "That's about the only timeline I can give you."
Washington's rebranding has emphasized the team's desire to be more inclusive of the community and embrace its roots, and Wright said the new stadium will share those aims.
"This is first and foremost an economic development project," Wright said. "It's something that's going to drive economic and social outcomes for the next 30 years in this area. And we take it that seriously.
"(The three localities) have economic development plans. They know how they want this develop to develop and grow. They know how they want equitable capital to flow through this economy. And we are on board with that. And it's about them telling us how we can fit into their plans. And then we'll go where we best fit into those plans."
The team has dealt with negative publicity over the past few years related to a sexual harassment scandal among top executives, but Wright said he views the rebranding as an opportunity to start fresh and chart a new course.
"I really do believe in the direction of where we're headed," he said. "It is a transformed franchise, and I think anyone who works closely with us is feeling that."
