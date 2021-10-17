Halftime lead disintegrates amid mistakes, rough outing by Taylor Heinicke in Washington loss to Chiefs

LANDOVER, Md. - The Kansas City Chiefs made uncharacteristic mistakes and gave Washington a halftime lead on Sunday.

In the second half, both teams reverted to their usual form.

The Chiefs won 31-13 after a second-half rally where Washington made a handful of costly mistakes.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had his second consecutive rough outing, taking too long to make decisions on several occasions.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had two first-half interceptions, one of them on a play where he just threw the ball up while in Washington territory.

He turned things around in the second half to finish with 398 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Washington's defense, which played one of its best games of the season, went offsides twice in a third-and-10 situation for Kansas City to help extend a second-half touchdown drive.

Washington is now 2-4 with a trip to Green Bay next week to face the Packers.