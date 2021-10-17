 Skip to main content
Halftime lead disintegrates amid mistakes, rough outing by Taylor Heinicke in Washington loss to Chiefs
Halftime lead disintegrates amid mistakes, rough outing by Taylor Heinicke in Washington loss to Chiefs

Chiefs Washington Football

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

 Daniel Kucin Jr.

LANDOVER, Md. - The Kansas City Chiefs made uncharacteristic mistakes and gave Washington a halftime lead on Sunday.

In the second half, both teams reverted to their usual form.

The Chiefs won 31-13 after a second-half rally where Washington made a handful of costly mistakes.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had his second consecutive rough outing, taking too long to make decisions on several occasions.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had two first-half interceptions, one of them on a play where he just threw the ball up while in Washington territory.

He turned things around in the second half to finish with 398 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Washington's defense, which played one of its best games of the season, went offsides twice in a third-and-10 situation for Kansas City to help extend a second-half touchdown drive.

Washington is now 2-4 with a trip to Green Bay next week to face the Packers.

