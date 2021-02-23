Hallman: A little rain on road courses is no reason for big caution calls

If the car on rain tires starts turning faster laps, the others will pit to change as well.

Rain-tire strategy is part of the intrigue of road racing. NASCAR needs to recognize that. A downpour is cause for a caution flag, even a red flag. The teams can handle a sprinkle.

Sunday, when NASCAR waved its yellow flag because it was “kind of raining hard” on part of the track, some drivers thought it was unnecessary. Kyle Busch, in radio contract with his crew, reckoned the flag was “for the show.”

That is, it was a way to bunch the field, which had become too strung out for NASCAR’s liking.

During the caution period, some teams pitted.

Guess what? None of them took on rain tires. They took on fresh slicks. The rain was inconsequential.

So, when the race resumed, a batch of cars at the front of the pack were on worn tires. They were slower. They were impediments. The drivers on fresh slicks were determined to use their advantage to get by those slower cars without delay.

The green flag waved and the lot of them charged into the early turns with all the craft and discipline of 9-year-olds in bumper cars.