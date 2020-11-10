Hallman: After 2020, Cup Series drama likely to continue in 2021

And so it was done.
With the emergence of a wildly popular first-time champion, the checkered flag waved at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday ending NASCAR’s Cup Series season, memorable in more ways than anyone could have expected.
A year of change on and off the track, 2020 portends continuing drama. A look back at big-time stock car racing’s year may leave you shaking your head in wonderment. A look ahead to 2021 — and beyond — calls for anticipation and apprehension.
Let’s start with the world’s biggest story, the pandemic.
Four races into the season, NASCAR skidded to a halt along with the rest of the sports world. Who would have thought the stock car racing set would lead the way back into action?
But that’s what happened. After 70 days under a COVID-19 red flag, NASCAR’s Cup drivers cranked their engines again. Racing under demanding protocols in venues that were empty or nearly so, the sport moved ahead.
Other major sports, following NASCAR, wobbled forward. Some made do with truncated seasons. Some were canceled. At times, stick-and-ball teams had to shut down operations because of positive tests.
NASCAR, on the other hand, found a way to deliver its full complement of 36 races, including the season-closing 10-race playoffs as originally scheduled. There were cringe-worthy moments when masks were forgotten and social distancing broke down, but instances of drivers or team members unable to participate were minimal.
Looking forward, the question is how much this sport, and all sports, will need to continue the restraint called for by pandemic protocols and common sense. COVID-19 case numbers rise, the death toll mounts. On the other hand, the prospect of an effective vaccine points toward better days.
As it stands now, it’s hard to imagine packed stands allowed at Daytona in February. Maybe before 2021 is over, that tide will turn.
Whenever that happens, we’ll see how NASCAR’s fans — old and new — respond to the sport’s commitment to a change in culture.
In a year of social-justice turmoil, NASCAR spoke out, vowing to double down on its efforts to encourage diversity among fans and participants, and to eliminate racist behavior in general.
To that end, the sanctioning body forbade display of Confederate flags at its facilities. Easy enough to enforce as long as attendance was nonexistent or limited, that regulation that will get a full test when tracks again welcome their boisterous, tailgating, full crowds.
Cultural change also swirls about what happened, and what will happen, on the track.
Driver Kyle Larson missed most of the season — suspended by NASCAR after blurting a racial slur during a computer-simulation race. Having done months of penance, Larson has secured a ride for 2021.
He’ll drive for owner Rick Hendrick’s powerhouse team. Larson replaces Jimmie Johnson, who is ending his tenure as a full-time NASCAR driver, turning instead to IndyCar racing.
A seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Johnson was among the most eloquent in his support of the sport’s confrontation of systemic racism. Larson, whose thoughtful advocacy during his suspension has been exemplary, could be a worthy new voice in NASCAR’s advance.
Larson is enormously talented, and his introduction to the Hendrick team presents a fascinating intramural driver dynamic.
Where will he fit in the team’s four-driver pecking order?
Larson won a half-dozen Cup races in a little more than four years with owner Chip Ganassi’s second-tier operation. It seems inevitable that he will settle in ahead of Hendrick drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron, who have three wins between them.
And what about Elliott? He’s the new champ, the series’ reigning most popular driver. Just 24, he could be a dominant figure in the sport for years to come.
Elliott won five times in 2020, finishing with three wins in the past five races to secure the Bill France Cup emblematic of the championship. He had already established himself as alpha dog in the Hendrick operation while Johnson rode out the last three seasons without a win.
Larson, 28, will bring to the team not only his driving skill, but also a deep hunger for victory.
Drivers like to talk about team effort, sharing information and on-track cooperation among team members. Nevertheless, any driver worth his firesuit wants to outrun the rest of the field, especially the other drivers on his own multicar team. Larson vs. Elliott will be fascinating to watch.
As if Larson’s place in NASCAR’s culture change weren’t enough, consider that of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.
The only Black driver to run the Cup Series as a regular in nearly half a century, Wallace was a fulcrum for NASCAR’s confrontation of social-justice issues. He was forthright in his call for action, and the support his fellow competitors showed signaled a beginning of significant change in the sport, both in perception and reality.
Now Wallace is poised to change his own on-track reality as well. Winless in his three-plus seasons for an operation with limited resources, he has been chosen to drive, starting in 2021, for a new team formed by driver Denny Hamlin with transcendent NBA star Michael Jordan as majority owner.
Jordan’s entry into the sport will spur new interest. His backing of Wallace’s team will create high expectations for that outfit, and its driver, to contend for victory.
NASCAR has hardly put this remarkable season to bed. Already the next looms as one that could make its own bold mark in the sport’s history.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.