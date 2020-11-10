Hallman: After 2020, Cup Series drama likely to continue in 2021

And so it was done.

With the emergence of a wildly popular first-time champion, the checkered flag waved at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday ending NASCAR’s Cup Series season, memorable in more ways than anyone could have expected.

A year of change on and off the track, 2020 portends continuing drama. A look back at big-time stock car racing’s year may leave you shaking your head in wonderment. A look ahead to 2021 — and beyond — calls for anticipation and apprehension.

Let’s start with the world’s biggest story, the pandemic.

Four races into the season, NASCAR skidded to a halt along with the rest of the sports world. Who would have thought the stock car racing set would lead the way back into action?

But that’s what happened. After 70 days under a COVID-19 red flag, NASCAR’s Cup drivers cranked their engines again. Racing under demanding protocols in venues that were empty or nearly so, the sport moved ahead.

Other major sports, following NASCAR, wobbled forward. Some made do with truncated seasons. Some were canceled. At times, stick-and-ball teams had to shut down operations because of positive tests.