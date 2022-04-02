Hallman: Bubba Wallace thoughtful, introspective as he prepares for Sunday's race in Richmond

When you ask NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace how things are going, you might want to clarify your question.

Should Wallace give his take on the prospects for his race team as he prepares for the event at hand – Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway?

Do you want to know how he views the progress of the season so far and of his heavily scrutinized Cup career, now in its sixth year?

Or would you prefer that Wallace – only the second Black driver to win at the Cup level in NASCAR’s history of nearly three-quarters of a century – set free his inner philosopher and reflect on “the arc of the moral universe,” as Martin Luther King Jr. called it.

In his unassuming way, Wallace touched on all three how-are-things categories in a phone conversation earlier this week.

Let’s start with the here and now – Sunday’s race, the 400-lapper, starting about 3:30 p.m. on the ¾-mile D-shaped Richmond track. What is Wallace’s goal?

“We’ll try to right the ship,” he said, matter-of-factly.

And there is ship-righting to be done. After starting the year with a hold-your-breath second-place finish in the Daytona 500, 2022 has been a series of bad-luck races. He has run well at times, not so well at others. Unfortunate events, some not the fault of Wallace or his team, leave him with an average finish of 19.8.

Last Sunday he recorded his worst finish of the season, 38th of 39 starters, in a race on the Circuit of the Americas road course in Texas. At one point a rear wheel separated from his Toyota after a pit crew member failed to fully tighten the lug nut that holds it in place. Eventually, the car’s roughed-up suspension failed and Wallace steered his Toyota into the garage.

Losing a wheel, a potential safety hazard, is strictly forbidden and the penalty is severe. NASCAR imposed four-race suspensions on the team’s rear tire changer, on the jack man, and on Wallace’s crew chief, Robert “Bootie” Barker.

The missing pieces would seem to be a recipe for certain disaster in this coming Sunday’s race, but by Thursday substitutes were in place and Wallace had processed the penalties.

“It’s not ideal, but I’m confident. We’ve got good people to fill those roles,” he said.

Dave Rogers, the team’s performance director, will be the acting crew chief in Barker’s absence. Wallace said he and Rogers are a good match. “The team will learn from prior mistakes and keep getting better,” he said.

Richmond Raceway has not been a particularly successful venue for Wallace. In seven Cup races there his best finish was 13th in 2019. Nevertheless, he said he likes the short-track vibe at Richmond and each time he comes there he expects to run well.

Wallace noted that the driver who put the 23XI team together, Denny Hamlin, has won races at Richmond. With that, Wallace widened his context from a single race to the team’s year-plus existence.

His 23XI team was formed ahead of the 2021 season by Hamlin, a NASCAR star and one of the four drivers for the Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team. Hamlin’s partner and the primary owner at 23XI is Michael Jordan, the retired Hall of Fame basketball superstar.

Wallace noted that 23XI is an affiliate of JGR, with access to experienced substitute crew members. JGR also has a bank of data about the Richmond track, but NASCAR’s switch to a different car and a new rules package this season has made virtually all that data obsolete.

“At every track, it’s a new notebook,” Wallace said. “We’re figuring things out as we go. We’ll learn from this race, we’ll execute.” When the Cup tour returns for Richmond’s second 2022 race in August, he said, the team will have a baseline.

With its famous owners and its minority driver, 23XI is under a media microscope. Last year, the team's inaugural season, saw Wallace fail to qualify as one of 16 drivers eligible to win the championship in NASCAR’s playoffs.

However, at super-fast Talladega Superspeedway in the team’s 31st start, with all the teams fighting for the lead as a storm approached, Wallace drove brilliantly and won the rain-shortened race. It was the first-ever Cup win for the team and for Wallace.

Should the team have made it to victory lane sooner? Should Wallace have won multiple races in the 23XI Toyota by now?

Critics, calm your jets. Fans, have patience. Early wins do not come easy for a start-from-scratch NASCAR Cup Series team.

A prime example would be the Furniture Row team first fielded in 2005 by owner Barney Visser. Eventually, the team would be famously successful – underdog winners of the 2014 Cup Series championship with Martin Truex Jr. driving.

Great as that operation became, it took Visser’s team 137 races to record its first win, and another 138 events to rack up win No. 2.

In their effort to speed up the process, Hamlin and Jordan added a second car to the 23XI operation this season. They brought in former Cup champion Kurt Busch to drive the second car.

Busch is in his 23rd Cup season and has won 33 Cup races. At 43 he’s 15 years Wallace’s senior. He said he likes the idea of being a mentor to his teammate.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to help a young driver,” Busch said. “Bubba’s never had a teammate, never been on a team with two cars out of the same stable. He’s open, willing, eager to learn. He wants this team to be the best it can possibly be.”

Busch said he gets help from his younger teammate as well. Wallace and his crew pick up on tendencies of the new car, Busch said, and both drivers use the information to improve performance.

“It’s a two-way street,” Busch said. “That’s what makes a good team.”

To date, Busch’s first season with 23XI has been less than spectacular, but he has notched a pair of top-five finishes and has an average finish of 13.3.

Wallace said the addition of a second car with a proven veteran can only be a good thing for the whole team. He said he likes the added motivation of comparing his results to that of a veteran teammate.

Which bring us to Wallace’s thoughts on the larger picture – the moral universe.

Wallace has been outspoken in his support for diversity in the sport and beyond. When NASCAR heeded his call to ban the Confederate flag, some fans responded with predictably hateful catcalls at the track. The racist cascade on social media was disheartening, to put it mildly.

Wallace said he has seen a change for the better since a Netflix documentary, “Race: Bubba Wallace,” opened a window into his life as a Black man and his career as a Black driver.

“There been a flip from negative toward positive,” he said, “many more people reaching out with their support. … I’m happy about that. But it doesn’t mean we’re done.