The two questions were already there, vague and hovering, as NASCAR’s Cup Series season took shape. When last Sunday’s race was done, those questions were no longer vague, no longer hovering. They were questions writ large.

First: is it possible that, contrary to the opinions of some, driver Kyle Busch is still as good as, maybe even better than, his talented self has ever been?

Second: could some of us, perhaps some of the same folks who assumed that Busch was on the downslope, have underestimated Richard Childress’ persevering prowess as a Cup Series team owner?

Answers: yes, and yes.

In case it isn’t clear in the paragraphs above, I was among those underestimating how capable Busch and Childress continue to be. I stand corrected.

Busch, driving a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, won Sunday’s 300-miler at the quirky 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

He won in impressive fashion. He qualified fastest on Saturday. On Sunday, of the 243 laps, he led 121, including the final 60 – during which there were five caution flags and five subsequent restarts giving his toughest rivals chance after chance to make the necessary move to get by.

The last green-flag run was one of NASCAR’s famous/infamous green-white-checkered two-lap finishes. Busch turned those laps so perfectly that he had a cushy half-second margin by the time he crossed the finish line. Piece of cake.

In this era of NASCAR mandates that militate against dominance by any team or driver, that was not the work of a driver who is past his peak.

Those of us who thought Busch was fading had our reasons. First of all, he turned 38 last month. That’s not exactly ancient in motorsports terms, but at that age most Cup Series drivers have driven past their most competitive years.

And Busch certainly had shown signs of slowing down. He had won a modest combined total of four races in the past three seasons, driving for owner Joe Gibbs.

It was easy to conclude that though he could still win the odd race, Busch had no chance to match his success in 2018 (eight wins, equaling a single-season career high) or 2019 (five wins and the Cup Series championship).

Combine the diminished victory totals with Busch’s sometimes off-putting arrogance, and it wasn’t hard to see why Busch’s chief sponsor, M&M’s, was ready to step away from racing. It wasn’t hard to see why Gibbs, ready to make room for grandson Ty Gibbs in one of the team’s four cars, was willing to let Busch seek employment elsewhere.

So, seek employment Busch did, and Childress hired him. Going from the powerful Gibbs Toyota team to the Childress Chevrolet outfit seemed like a step down for Busch.

Childress had his magnificent years as an owner with superstar Dale Earnhardt behind the wheel. In 16 seasons with Childress, starting in 1984, Earnhardt piled up 77 of his 86 career wins and six of his seven Cup Series championships.

Since Earnhardt’s death – he was killed in a crash at the end of the 2001 Daytona 500 – Childress team victories have been rarer, championships nonexistent. Childress’ grandson Austin Dillon has run 350 races for the team since 2012 and has four wins.

So, many of us had written off Childress as a major force in the series. Perhaps we should have seen the light last season, when Tyler Reddick – a lame duck with the Childress’ team – delivered three wins before leaving to join the 23XI outfit owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

With Reddick vacating, Busch stepped in. Already this season he has won three races, fattening his career Cup victory total to 63. He is ninth on the all-time list, first among current series regulars.

He is locked into the upcoming 2023 Cup Series playoff. He is a threat to win any week at any track and a strong candidate, if not the favorite, to win the season championship. If he does win the title, it would be his third, having prevailed in 2015 and 2019.

One more thing about the Busch-Childress combo. Both of them, driver and owner, seem revitalized.

Busch, never one to obscure his feelings, was obviously unhappy when Gibbs couldn’t or wouldn’t find a way to keep him on his driver roster. With Childress this season, Busch has been ebullient, even when the team has had an off week.

And Childress, though he’d never complain that his grandson wasn’t getting the most out of his equipment, was, shall we say, relatively reserved in recent seasons. That was not the case Sunday – a jovial Childress joined Busch in his TV victory interview Sunday.

Busch has restored sparkle to team and owner. This is no longer an operation with only an outside chance at wins and championships. Richard Childress Racing is once again a true contender.