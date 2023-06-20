Whether you like NASCAR’s Cup Series playoff system or you don’t, that system is the way America’s premier stock car racing tour arrives at its championship. Drivers give their all to qualify for the playoffs.

And that’s what racing columnists find themselves writing about, some despite their reluctance.

So, here we are – 10 regular-season races left, including Richmond Raceway’s July 30 event, to set the roster of 16 drivers who will have a shot to win the Cup Series championship.

All but four of those 16 will have been eliminated by the time the series gets to the season’s final race at Phoenix Raceway the first Sunday in November.

Mind you, the eliminated dozen will still be racing at Phoenix, as will at least 20 other drivers who didn’t qualify for the playoffs. They’ll be moving hazards for the championship contenders. That’s either the great weakness or the great thrill of NASCAR’s system – or both.

But I digress. We convene now to see which drivers are either locked into, or have a shot at getting into, the playoff 16.

NASCAR’s system properly rewards winning. A driver who wins one regular-season event is very likely to make the playoffs. A driver who wins more than one is absolutely assured a spot.

Multi-race winners are William Byron, Kyle Busch (three wins apiece), Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. (two each). Single-race winners so far: Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

That accounts for 10 of the 16 available slots.

The series could have more than 16 regular-season winners – as was the case last season – but I’m predicting there will be fewer than 16 this go-round. I expect at least two or three playoff positions to be filled on the basis of point standings.

As the series heads to Nashville for Sunday’s race, here are the six drivers with zero 2023 wins, with the points cushion each has over 17th-place driver, Daniel Suarez.

Ross Chastain, +173

Kevin Harvick, +172

Chris Buescher, +102

Brad Keselowski, +96

Bubba Wallace. +26

Alex Bowman, +3

The most prominent name missing from either list – winners or points-earners – is that of Chase Elliott. The 2020 Cup Series champion, Elliott is the perennial winner of the fans Most Popular Driver vote. He has 18 career wins.

This season, however, Elliott has missed seven of the 16 events so far – six when he suffered a broken leg in a snowboarding accident, one when NASCAR suspended him after a rough-driving incident. He sits 27th in points, 11 positions and 84 points behind Bowman.

Though he has a mathematical chance to make the playoff field via points, Elliott may have to record a win to push his way into the round of 16. He’s a threat to win every week, driving a Chevrolet for the powerful Hendrick Motorsports team.

His best opportunity may be on a road course. He has established himself as one of NASCAR’s best road racers. The schedule affords ample opportunity – of the 10 remaining regular-season events, three are road-course races.

On July 2, the Cup cars will run on a course laid out on Chicago’s city streets. Seven of the 12 turns are at 90-degree corners (no turn on red?) and the course is virtually flat. This will be the first street race in history of the series, now in its 75th season. It will be no surprise if Elliott solves in-town racing first and best among the NASCAR crowd.

In August the schedule features back-to-back road-course races – Aug. 13 on the course that twists through the infield at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Aug. 20 at the more traditional course in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

The Cup cars have raced twice before on the Indy road course. Elliott has a best finish of fourth there. In six starts at Watkins Glen he has won twice and has two other top-five finishes. He has led nearly a third of all the laps he has run on the hilly 2.45-mile course.

Drivers hanging onto the lower points-eligible playoff positions – Keselowski, Wallace and Bowman – are particularly at risk of getting dismissed from the playoffs if drivers outside the top 16 shoulder their way in with a win.

Besides Elliott, a likely win-to-get-in prospect is A.J. Allmendinger. The Dinger, currently 20th in points, is another road-course ace. He has two career Cup wins, one on the Indy road course and the other at Watkins Glen.

As if that were not enough threat to the make-it-on-points crowd, consider this: the last regular-season race is at Daytona International Speedway, where the high-speed draft can, and often does, propel an underdog to victory.

To sum it up, with 10 regular-season outings to go, half a dozen playoff berths hang in the balance. The outcome of every race from here on out could tip the whole tenor of the season for several drivers – favorites and outliers alike.

Why, a reluctant columnist could almost say the NASCAR playoff system is downright thrilling.

Almost.

Photos from the 1976 24 Hours of LeMans race