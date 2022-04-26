Hallman: Chastain's satisfying win made me a superspeedway fan, at least for one day

I’m trying to figure this out.

For years I’ve been snobbish about superspeedway stock car races. You might like it, I would say, but I’m into real races. What goes on at superspeedways is good TV, hard to stop watching — but it’s not real racing.

Then came Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, fastest of all the NASCAR stops. The steep-banked 2.66-mile track produces a powerful draft that keeps most of the field racing in a single pack of 30-plus cars.

And I liked the race — the whole 500 miles. I liked it a lot.

So, yeah, I’m trying to figure this out. Have I just abandoned the standards that made me a snob, or was the racing better — a product of NASCAR’s new Next Gen car and the aero/power package devised for high-speed tracks?

For the moment, at least, I’ll say it’s a bit of both. First, maybe it’s time to admit my not-real-racing standards may have been supercilious. Second, maybe the new car, with its myriad changes, is better suited for this kind of racing.

Then, too, I enjoyed Sunday’s race in part because of its the easy-to-like winner, Ross Chastain. The 29-year-old Floridian, whose family is in the business of watermelon farming, has been racing since he was 12.

Chastain has progressed through the sport’s minor leagues, advancing as a result not of family connections or riches but rather because he demonstrated racing talent at every level.

He won fans (and, no doubt, made enemies) in 2018, when he tangled with established superstar Kevin Harvick in an Xfinity Series race. Having dominated most of the race, the relatively inexperienced Chastain was crowded into the wall by Harvick’s aggressive move to take the lead.

Ricocheting back down the track, Chastain, shall we say, made no effort to avoid clipping Harvick’s fender. It was as if Chastain were saying, “Superstar or not, don’t run me into the wall.”

Asked about the crash, Harvick played his oft-used haughty card. “Got a really inexperienced guy in a really fast car,” Harvick said of Chastain. “Made a really bad move and then wrecked me. Probably the reason that he’ll never get to drive many of them again.”

Chip Ganassi, owner of Chastain’s Xfinity ride that day, reckoned Harvick had it backward. He said Chastain’s don’t-mess-with-me attitude was what a race team owner wanted to see.

Ganassi proved true to his word. When he needed a new driver for his Cup Series team last season, he hired Chastain.

Further, when Ganassi sold his Cup team, the new owners — former driver Justin Marks and rapper Pitbull — decided to keep Chastain to drive for them.

The decision has paid off. His victory Sunday made Chastain the second two-time winner in the 2022 Cup season’s first 10 events. The 46-year-old Harvick, incidentally, is on a 53-race Cup Series losing streak stretching back into the 2020 season.

Chastain has a one-of-a-kind victory ritual calling on family-business roots. A crew member hands him a watermelon, which he smashes on the track — then snacks on a broken piece.

On Sunday, he made fun of himself after the race. He referred to an eruption of Twitter jokes at his expense when, after his first win this season, he gave a victory interview with a watermelon seed stuck to the corner of his mouth.

That disarming sense of humor, coupled with enthusiasm and intelligence, make Chastain an interviewer’s delight — precisely what any sport needs in today’s media-saturated world.

Part of what made Sunday’s race satisfying was the relatively long green-flag run to the finish — 63 laps. This gave Chastain and other drivers opportunity to earn positions near the front with a shot at winning.

Too often, superspeedway events are corrupted by a late crash and decided under NASCAR’s “overtime” procedure — two laps under green. Sometimes a race devolves into multiple overtimes as restart after restart generates crash after crash.

That’s great TV, not-so-great racing. (There, my snobbery hasn’t entirely disappeared.)

There was a wreck at the finish Sunday, but rather than interrupting the race, the crash happened as the outcome was decided.

Chastain, who had not led a single lap, was running fourth a few hundred yards from the finish line. Ahead of him, drivers took chances — jousting for position, making contact, trying to block. As the drivers ahead of him faltered and a few unlucky ones behind him crashed, Chastain maintained his momentum. He was ahead at the line. Watermelon time.

This was not the first superspeedway race I ever enjoyed. I’ve watched a couple hundred of them in 50 years and some, of course, have been epic.

David Pearson’s limp to the finish line after he and Richard Petty crashed on the final lap of the 1976 Daytona 500 ranks as perhaps the greatest finish I ever witnessed. Rookie Ron Bouchard’s 1981 win at Talladega, passing Darrell Waltrip and Terry Labonte in the final few feet, was a startling upset. Virginian Lennie Pond’s record-setting 1978 win at Talladega, holding off Donnie Allison, Benny Parsons and Cale Yarborough, was among the most satisfying results I can recall,

Satisfying. That word brings us back to Chastain’s win Sunday. A likeable, talented driver earned his way into contention, then took advantage of the opportunity that unfolded at the finish.

This could have been a one-off race. The good show may have little to do with the Next Gen car. Maybe the next superspeedway event will disappoint and I’ll reclaim my standing as a huffy snob.

In the meantime, though, I’ll savor this one. It’s more fun admitting I enjoyed a race than explaining why you shouldn’t have.