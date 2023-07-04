They came, they saw, they put on a show.

That sums up NASCAR’s visit to Chicago for the first-ever Cup Series race on a street course. Shrugging off months of Chicago-phobia among some fans, the stock car series resolutely prevailed against dreadful weather conditions and gave the fans, old and new, a superb race.

So superb, in fact, that I feel compelled to write about the race itself, something I often decline to do with this column, since it appears days after the event.

The meteorological challenges were severe – Canadian wildfire haze at midweek, record-setting deluge Saturday and Sunday. Finally, more than an hour after NASCAR had planned to wave the green flag, pole-sitter Denny Hamlin led the Cup stars into the inaugural lap on the tight 2.2-mile city street course.

There was sloppiness, to be sure. The stock car gang struggled on a wet and bumpy racing surface with their seldom-used wet-weather tires instead of the usual slicks. Hamlin – ordinarily one of the tour’s better road racers – spun sideways and tapped a tire barrier before the race was two laps old.

Sloppiness notwithstanding, the race was entertaining from the get-go. Passing was a difficult task, as it should be, but not impossible. The leader rarely had more than a half-second cushion.

Because of impending darkness, NASCAR had to shorten the race from 100 laps to 75. That decision amped up the suspense.

Exercising a modicum of common sense, 11 teams anticipated the shortened race and made early pit stops, expecting they’d have enough fuel to make whatever distance was decreed.

The other 30-plus teams pitted later and found themselves behind the savvy 11 – but with fresher tires. By then, the track had dried enough so that all the cars were on slick tires. Could the drivers who had pitted late use that fresh rubber to pass all 11 and win the historic event?

One of them could. The personable Shane van Gisbergen, of New Zealand, was that driver.

SVG, his shorthand handle, is champion of the Australian Supercars tour – a down-under stock car series waged on road courses, some of them street circuits. He was invited to make his first NASCAR start at Chicago by Justin Marks, owner of the Cup Series Trackhouse Racing team. The invite was part of Marks’ determination to extend the reach of the American tour.

After qualifying an impressive third fastest, SVG had run a solid but not spectacular race, leading just a single lap during a pit-stop sequence. As the race wound down, however, he was knifing his way toward the front.

Justin Haley, one of NASCAR’s promising young regulars, had been up front for 23 laps when SVG loomed in his rear-view. Victory in the first-ever NASCAR street race hung in the balance.

Diving to the inside, SVG found a dry line and put his Chevrolet ahead of Haley’s as the two cars slung through one turn. Unintimidated, Haley out-braked the New Zealander at the track’s next bend to retake the lead. Relentless, SVG shot back inside at the next corner.

The New Zealand ace prevailed and took the lead again. This time he held it to the finish.

The competition was fierce. It was clean. It was the lap a lifelong NACAR fan always wanted to see. It was the lap a curious first-time spectator from Chicago might find far more entertaining than ever imagined. NASCAR got exactly what it had gambled for with a city street race.

Much was made over SVG winning his first Cup Series start. That had happened just six times before and hadn’t been done since Johnny Rutherford did it at Daytona 60 years earlier.

Here’s some further context. Rutherford’s win came in one of the Twin preliminaries to the 1963 Daytona 500. The Twins were points races back then, so the win counts, but Rutherford didn’t have to beat all the best racers in his 100-miler. The field for the other Twin, won by Junior Johnson, included A.J. Foyt, Dan Gurney, Fireball Roberts, Richard Petty.

In that year’s actual 500, two days after the Twins, Rutherford finished ninth, four laps adrift of winner Tiny Lund.

So, before SVG’s Chicago win, how long since a first-time driver had won an event that was the week’s main event? Answer: nearly 72 years. In October 1951, Californian Marvin Burke won the only NASCAR start of his career, a 250-lapper on an 0.625-mile dirt track in Oakland, Cal.

Burke’s win and the other first-timer victories date back to the first three years of NASCAR’s Cup Series and its predecessors – when the circuit was just getting its bearings and there were more first-time drivers dotting starting lineups.

Another note, this one about the crew chief for the team assembled for SVG’s race Sunday. Darian Grubb, 47, is an engineer with Trackhouse. He has been a Cup Series crew chief off and on for 18 years. His drivers have notched 24 wins and he has had a hand in two championships.

Grubb is from one of NASCAR’s seminal locales, Floyd, Va., home town of early NASCAR superstar Curtis Turner.

I grew up in Floyd. Grubb’s mom was a high school classmate of mine.

Great race. Global impact. Hometown pride. Doesn’t get any better than that.