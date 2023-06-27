Let’s get this over with.

If you’re scared of Chicago, just don’t go.

Stock car racing’s premier NASCAR Cup Series is in Chicago for its first-ever street race this coming Sunday, green flag set for not long after 5:30 p.m.

Since NASCAR announced a year ago that it would stage the race on the big city’s streets, there’s been a “fear of Chicago” thread of conversation among the stock car racing faithful – online and otherwise.

As the race approaches, the dread revs ever more dire, warning of the dangers of racing inside a metro area.

How complicated is it? Just. Do. Not. Go. The chirping has become truly tiresome.

For one thing – in case you haven’t been following the news this year, the past two years, or three years, or for some decades now – there is no safe place in America. Every state, every town that NASCAR visits has its tales of tragedy. Some of those towns have homicide rates worse than Chicago’s. You can look it up on Google.

If you’d like a nice, murder-free environment for your racing, you might want to start advocating for a stock car racing series in some well-off country other than the gun-hungry U.S. of A., which is in a class by its lonesome for gun-related homicides. Japan would be best. You can look it up on Google.

I can just hear some readers saying, “Oh, he’s some kind of anti-gun nut.” Well, chew on this: growing up in Curtis Turner’s home town in the Southwest Virginia mountains, I loved hunting with my dad and my surrogate grandad.

I graduated from BB gun to a shotgun-rifle combo – a 410/22 over-and-under. I was taught how to handle it, how to shoot with it, how to clean it. I knew how to skin and gut a squirrel for cooking. The 410/22 had a place of honor in my room, its ammo chambers empty, hanging on a rack fashioned from the hooves of a deer whose venison had fed my family.

So, yeah, I understand the pride of gun ownership. I get the practical and lyrical satisfaction of hunting – for food and for meditation.

While I’m asking you, dear reader who gripes about Chicago, to think twice before tossing me into a category, I’ll try to extend the same courtesy.

I certainly do not know what motivates you to post fearful memes and/or make sarcastic wisecracks about a Chicago street race. Think it over yourself. Is it really homicide statistics?

If those numbers are not honestly the problem, you still may be able to look it up. But not on Google. In this case, the best source of reliable information may be your nearest mirror.

Enough already. Let’s turn to NASCAR’s descent on Chicago.

How well or badly it will it go? And I mean the actual automobile race and the ambience. What if, God forbid, a visiting fan has a bad experience? If such an incident is at all significant, besides a matter-of-fact Associated Press report we will get plenty of misinformation, disinformation, and don’t-really-know-any-facts-but-can-post-my-judgment information.

The track – 2.2 virtually flat miles with 12 turns, most of them 90-degree city corners – poses a new challenge to Cup Series drivers. Their comments to reporters and publicists hint at their nobody-knows approach. That applies to seasoned veteran Kyle Busch, winner of 63 races and two championships; as well as to relative novice Todd Gilliland, still looking for his first victory.

“Survival,” Busch told reporters at a press conference. “it’s going to be a survival race. … If you start 20th, you might as well not even accelerate to get to turn one because it’s probably going to look like the (Charlotte) ROVAL restart that we had when we all went off into the barrier in turn one. You know what I mean. It’s survival.

“It’s really rough,” Busch went on. “It’s bumpy. It’s slippery. There’s some corners that are very challenging… some blind ones at that. When you’re going around the Bean (an iconic Chicago sculpture) on the left-hander, that’s really, really slippery.”

In one sequence of corners, he said, “you’re barely trying to miss getting your right front ripped off, not bouncing off that and killing your car on the left side…. That’s probably a really tight spot that could use a little bit of help, just based off of what the simulator is telling us. But other than that, it’s going to be a tight street course. That’s what tight street courses are.”

Gilliland, in a Tuesday phone interview, said he relishes the idea of coming to a track where zero experience is the norm.

Chicago is “an opportunity race,” he said. “When we go somewhere like Kansas [Speedway], for example, and Kevin Harvick’s run there, what, 30 times [35, actually]. A person like that, a team like that, just has so much experience at a race track.”

A course new to every team, Gilliland said, “puts all the drivers on more of an even playing field. It’s more about the work that you can put in coming up to the race, and not so much about your 10, 15 years’ experience… It’s an opportunity because it’s not gonna be easy…. It just means you’re gonna have to put that much more emphasis on every single detail.”

He said he looks forward to the logistics of a race in the heart of a city, even, for example, walking to the track from a hotel instead of bivouacking in a motor home on an oval track’s infield. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Gilliland, apparently, is not afraid to give Chicago a go.