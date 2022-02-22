Hallman: Cindric unlikely to be a one-hit wonder after Daytona 500 victory

The Daytona 500 has had a few winners who came out of the blue – and then receded right back into the blue.

Among the most dramatic examples:

1990 – Derrike Cope. When a flat tire slowed Dale Earnhardt’s dominant Chevrolet on the final lap, Cope inherited the win. Cope would win another race that season – but no more. His Cup Series career of more than three decades shows 428 starts, two victories.

2011 – Trevor Bayne. The day after he turned 20 and driving the second Cup race of his career, Bayne steered his Wood Brothers Racing Ford brilliantly as he came to the finish line to win the 2011 500. He would bounce around the series for eight years, but never win again. It was nice to see him as part of the Fox broadcast team this past weekend.

2021 – Michael McDowell. He came into the 2021 Daytona 500 with an 0-for-357 record in 13 years of Cup racing. McDowell ran close to the front much of the race and won when the two Fords ahead of him went spinning on the final lap. Maybe he’s not done winning, but McDowell is 0-for-36 since then.

Now comes Austin Cindric, the 23-year-old rookie who scored his first victory in Sunday’s rock-'em sock-'em 500 by holding off Bubba Wallace Jr. at the finish by half a car length. Is Cindric destined to take a seat at that Daytona-500-but-not-much-else table?

In a word, no.

No, Cindric will not fade into relative obscurity. He is, as they like to say in the NASCAR pits, the real deal.

In an era that sees some drivers rushed to the Cup Series before they’re ready, Cindric was allowed to season. He won the championship in NASCAR’s second-level Xfinity series in 2020. Last season he came within a lap of repeating. In 133 Xfinity starts he notched 62 top-five finishes. His eight wins came on road courses, superspeedways and on tracks in between.

Cindric has competed in the NASCAR Truck Series, in lower-level short-track disciplines and in a variety of sports car and formula car series. The kid can drive.

While we’re at it, let’s address the complaints that Cindric has had it too easy. He drives for the powerhouse Team Penske, where his father, Tim Cindric, is the organization’s president. Cindric’s grandfather, Jim Trueman, won an Indianapolis 500 as a team owner.

Sure, family connections figure significantly in Cindric’s rise. But If family connections bother you, racing isn’t the sport for you. NASCAR’s history is a tapestry of family threads – Petty, Baker, Allison, Earnhardt, Childress-Dillon and Burton, to cite a few of the more prominent names.

In his post-500 interview, Cindric acknowledged what his lineage has meant to his career.

Some people emphasize that he gets opportunities and has been successful “because of who my father is and what he’s done in his life,” Cindric said. But the real leg up in his career, he said, is his exposure to people like his father and team owner Roger Penske “leading and doing things the right way.”

In any case, Cindric showed he could race in series after series. And on NASCAR’s biggest stage, Sunday’s 500, Cindric took a good car that could run at the front, and he was up to the task.

Often as not, Daytona is a poor indicator of what will happen the rest of the season. Most of the race tracks in the 36-race schedule require different skill sets. But Cindric has already shown a wide range of driving talent.

Cindric is almost sure to tower over the other Cup Series rookies this year. Beyond that, there are veteran drivers for top-tier teams that may find themselves in Cindric’s shade.

Here’s another observation from the Daytona 500.

On the ultra-fast superspeedways, Bubba Wallace is carving his own space among the more successful current drivers. Sunday’s second-place finish was his second runner-up finish in five starts in that event. His lone Cup Series win came last year at Talladega Superspeedway. He’s consistently fast, finds his way to the front at the biggest, fastest tracks.

To those who moan about Wallace’s Talladega win coming as a result of a rainout, consider this: every driver on that race track that day knew the rain was coming, and coming quickly. “The [rain] cell’s right on top of us,” was one crew chief’s radio message. It was time to go.

Wallace used multiple drafting partners and shot from 18th to the front in nine laps.

Know what that charge looked like? It looked like the decisive run by the late, great Dale Earnhardt for his 76th and final victory in the 2000 Winston 500 at Talladega. Earnhardt, with Kenny Wallace latched on as a drafting partner, drove from 18th, coincidentally, to first in five laps.

Earnhardt’s was a quicker rocket ride to the front. His charge is rightly hailed as one of the all-time great superspeedway moments. Many see him as the best ever on superspeedways, and he may well deserve that distinction.

Wallace had to draft with a variety of partners to get to the front. And then he held on while first one competitor and then the other took shots at snatching the lead away.

Before too many Earnhardt fans have their heads explode, nobody is saying Wallace’s career so far compares to the early Cup seasons of seven-time champion Earnhardt.

But for a few laps at Talladega, with the rain closing in and 17 cars to pass in a hurry, Wallace’s run was not unlike Earnhardt’s famous charge to his last victory.

And now Wallace has twice been on the threshold of victory in the Daytona 500 – a race that it took the great Earnhardt 20 tries to win.