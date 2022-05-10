Hallman: Comparing a pair of bump-and-run ploys

Take your pick, motorsports fans. Those were two resounding bump-and-run maneuvers.

You might go with Joey Logano’s rear-bumper shot to send William Byron skittering into the wall as they approached the white flag in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series event at Darlington Raceway.

Or maybe you’ll pick Formula 1’s same-day, same-hour running of its inaugural Miami Grand Prix extravaganza, roughing up NASCAR in the process.

Let’s take a look at both — the two-driver dustup that decided the Darlington race, and the two-series clash that played out on two broadcast platforms.

Drivers first.

Logano, whose Ford led more laps than any other car at Darlington Sunday, had taken umbrage at Byron for an earlier incident in which Byron made a pass for the lead by leaning his Chevy against Logano’s fender, squeezing Logano into the wall.

Byron’s sideswipe didn’t look to be as rough as Logano’s bumper-thump, though maybe that was because Logano handled the contact better than Byron did.

Byron said he saw his contact with Logano as a we-barely-touched moment, good old-fashioned NASCAR-style racing. Logano, on the other hand, said he felt Byron’s move warranted payback, and payback he delivered — taking the lead back and winning the race.

Byron was livid afterward. He called Logano an idiot and a moron and used a few more, um, pungent terms — also caught on video.

Whatever one’s opinion of Logano’s intelligence and sportsmanship, he has racked up 28 career wins and a championship in his Cup Series career, now in its 14th full-time season. Those are Hall-of-Fame credentials. He must be doing something right.

Byron, eight years younger than Logano and in his fifth season, is the winner of four races so far in a promising career. He can hope he’ll achieve numbers like Logano’s.

Logano certainly qualifies as an aggressive driver, as have many of NASCAR’s more successful competitors, among them Dale Earnhardt — one of the sport’s all-time fan favorites.

A fan’s assessment of whether a driver was dirty or just racing hard is often colored by whether the fan likes that driver. Logano wasn’t a spectator sweetheart after his tiff with Byron, drawing a cascade of boos from the stands after the race.

Ponder this, though. NASCAR is a sport with roots in the southeast. Sunday’s race was run at one of the organization’s oldest tracks — an oval that also hosts the annual Southern 500, an event dating to 1950.

Logano is from Middletown, Conn., and I’m just asking — if he shared Earnhardt’s home town of Kannapolis, N.C., would the spectator reaction have been different in Darlington, S.C.?

Aggressive late-race driving is part of stock car racing’s appeal, a staple in NASCAR’s marketing. Moreover, the Cup Series puts a premium on winning races. A regular-season victory all but guarantees a spot in the championship playoffs. Logano had not won in 2022 before Sunday’s race. Byron already was a two-time winner.

Speaking of NASCAR marketing, that brings us to Formula 1 and the Miami race, waged on a course built with an eye to conspicuous consumption in a city that is, shall we say, a little better known than Darlington.

The Miami grandstands, with a reported capacity of 80,000, were full. Darlington’s stands hold less than 50,000, and there was room to stretch out in most sections.

In Miami, the grounds were overrun with celebrities and luminaries. Michelle Obama was there. Tom Brady, David Beckham, Mario Andretti and Venus and Serena Williams were some of the sports legends on hand. Bad Bunny, Paris Hilton and Ashton Kutcher were among the showbiz notables.

Even Michael Jordan — principal owner of a two-car team racing in Darlington — was in Miami. On some level, that’s embarrassing for NASCAR.

The F1 race was on ABC — the main network — with lots of accompanying programming from sports cable partner ESPN. Darlington, on the other hand, was delivered on FS1, a sports-only cable channel.

The Grand Prix started just after 3:30 p.m., a few minutes before NASCAR waved the green flag. Interested fans could watch the entire F1 race — a relatively compact and commercial-free broadcast — and by 5:09 p.m. switch to the NASCAR event, yet to get to its halfway mark.

This column will be filed before TV ratings and viewership numbers are available, and though they will be watched and analyzed, those figures may not be crucial to F1. Rather than a one-weekend bump, Formula 1 ownership appears to be playing the long game.

The open-wheel series has been gaining popularity in the U.S., in part due to the popularity of the Netflix series “Drive to Survive,” now in its fourth season. The show chronicles the drama of the sport and showcases its personalities.

The Miami race gives the U.S. two events on the F1 calendar, the first time since 1984 this country has had two F1 races in the same year. Next year, the plan is to add a third American F1 race in Las Vegas.

Looks like F1 wants a much bigger slice of racing fans’ attention.

NASCAR, on the other hand, brags correctly that it has more close-quarter racing. If that’s your sales pitch, sometimes your drivers have to put up with late-race thwacks that leave dented fenders and feelings.