Hallman: Cup season centered on Larson and Wallace

Larson improved. He did all that NASCAR required and more. With as little fanfare as possible, he set about meeting with Black athletes and counselors. He worked with minority-opportunity groups. After months away from stock car racing’s top rung, he released a statement about how shallow his understanding of the Black experience had been.

“Educating myself is something I should’ve done a long time ago,” he wrote, “because it would’ve made me a better person — the kind of person who doesn’t casually throw around an awful, racist word. The kind who makes an effort to understand the hate and oppression it symbolizes and the depth of pain it has caused Black people throughout history and still to this day. It was past time for me to shut up, listen and learn.”

Larson returned to the Cup Series this year and put together one of the greatest seasons in the five decades regarded as NASCAR’s modern era. Not once did he equate success on the track to atonement. Larson made clear he regards racing skill as something entirely different from understanding one’s fellow human beings.

For Wallace, however deep the wound to his friendship with Larson had been, it had healed enough for him to make a point of congratulating the new champion in victory lane after the season-ending race — a gesture Larson took to heart.