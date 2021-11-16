Hallman: Cup season centered on Larson and Wallace

If you want to get your arms around the story of big league stock car racing in America in 2021, start with two names — Kyle Miyata Larson and William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.
The story arcs of the two NASCAR Cup Series drivers transcended their sport.
Their on-track fortunes were vastly different. Larson, 29, from California, was in his seventh full Cup season. He was the series-dominant champion, driving for the all-time winningest team. Wallace, 28, from Alabama, was in his fourth full season. He managed a single victory, his first, with a built-from-scratch team just finding its balance.
Nevertheless, their careers and personal lives intersect. Both came through NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. Larson’s mother is Japanese-American — her parents were herded into an internment camp during World War II. Wallace’s mother is African-American. He’s the only Black driver in Cup racing now, only the second ever to race regularly in the series.
Their shared minority status was shoved into the headlines in April 2020 when Larson casually slung out the N-word on a live mic during an online simulated race. He lost sponsors, was fired by his team and suspended by NASCAR with conditions to be met before he could return.
Larson apologized — without concocting an excuse. Wallace, though he was deeply hurt by his friend’s use of the hateful word, stepped into a gaping breach and made it clear he felt Larson deserved a second chance “and space to improve.”
Larson improved. He did all that NASCAR required and more. With as little fanfare as possible, he set about meeting with Black athletes and counselors. He worked with minority-opportunity groups. After months away from stock car racing’s top rung, he released a statement about how shallow his understanding of the Black experience had been.
“Educating myself is something I should’ve done a long time ago,” he wrote, “because it would’ve made me a better person — the kind of person who doesn’t casually throw around an awful, racist word. The kind who makes an effort to understand the hate and oppression it symbolizes and the depth of pain it has caused Black people throughout history and still to this day. It was past time for me to shut up, listen and learn.”
Larson returned to the Cup Series this year and put together one of the greatest seasons in the five decades regarded as NASCAR’s modern era. Not once did he equate success on the track to atonement. Larson made clear he regards racing skill as something entirely different from understanding one’s fellow human beings.
For Wallace, however deep the wound to his friendship with Larson had been, it had healed enough for him to make a point of congratulating the new champion in victory lane after the season-ending race — a gesture Larson took to heart.
“I saw him waiting… and just had a quick moment with him,” Larson told reporters who asked about their encounter. “He said congrats. He’s always believed in me, so that was special.”
Larson went on to wish Wallace good fortune in 2022. No one will be more closely scrutinized than Wallace. Besides being the tour’s only Black driver, he drives for a team owned by Michael Jordan — among the world’s most famous people — and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, who drives for another team.
In addition to recording that first Cup win — a dramatic come-from-behind drive on the circuit’s fastest track as rain approached to stop the race — Wallace has helped NASCAR’s leadership make the sport more inviting to minorities. Notably, Wallace implored NASCAR to ban display of Confederate flags at its tracks. NASCAR not only did that, but also redoubled its efforts to show it is serious about welcoming minority fans and recruiting minority participants.
In the coming season, Wallace can concentrate on his performance as a driver. He will continue to race with the crew chief Robert “Bootie” Barker, of Halifax, calling the shots. Barker stepped into that role with eight races left this season and the two seemed to have an immediate chemistry.
In addition, the team is adding a second driver — veteran Kurt Busch, whose experience can make him an effective coach. Wallace’s path to better results seems wide open.
Larson, on the other hand, has little room for on-track improvement after his phenomenal 2021 season. More relevant for him is how he will wear the mantle of Cup Series champion.
If he has the heart for it — and it would take heart — Larson could step up and stand beside Wallace. The two of them can encourage NASCAR’s continuing push for minority participation in, and appreciation of, a sport long perceived as unwelcoming to people of color.
Suppose Larson collaborates with a sponsor — perhaps even reunites with one that cut ties with him in 2020 — and races one of the sport’s signature events in a car carrying a message that would have its deepest meaning as the livery of a champion who was once so careless with words.
Suppose the right fender of Larson’s car calls out for America to “End Racism.” Suppose the left fender evokes one of the country’s best-known slogans and declares “United We Race.”
Yes, that would take some of NASCAR’s followers out of their comfort zone.
That’s a comfort zone that long ago should have been left behind.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.