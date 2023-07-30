Welcome home, Denny. Anything interesting happen lately?

Denny Hamlin, the Manchester High School graduate who developed his prodigious stock car racing skills on Virginia’s short tracks, arrived at Richmond Raceway as an indisputable NASCAR superstar and one of the favorites to win Sunday’s Cook Out 400 Cup Series race.

He also arrived as the driver regarded by some as the bad guy in NASCAR’s latest on-track controversy – the previous Sunday’s late-race incident with his friend and fellow driver, Kyle Larson.

It was the moment that decided the race. Entering a corner, Hamlin drove his Toyota inside Larson’s race-leading Chevrolet. Hamlin sidled up to Larson’s door. And everything changed.

Larson lost traction, bounced off Pocono Raceway’s outside wall. He limped home in 20th place and angry. Hamlin took the lead and went on to record his 50th career Cup victory.

Did the two cars touch sides? The replays suggested they did. Hamlin maintained after the race that they had not made contact. On his “Actions Detrimental” podcast on Monday he doubled down on that assertion.

Larson, who was vocal about his anger after the race, said the Monday podcast deepened his ire, that Hamlin “said a handful of things that made it even more frustrating throughout the week.”

Hamlin pleaded his case again on Wednesday in a phone conversation with The Times-Dispatch, but wasn’t quite so absolute in his assessment.

“The right side of my car didn’t have a mark on it,” he said. “I ran my hand along the side of my car. Not a dent, not a single scratch. Through my lens, we didn’t touch at all.

“If there was contact or wasn’t contact, if we touched or didn’t touch, we were racing for a win,” he said. “People do crazy things to win, but this wasn’t crazy. I saw this as my chance to win the race…. I had to make a split-second decision.”

In the present-day Cup Series, he said, with evenly matched cars and rules designed to limit the advantage of one driver over another, making a pass is extremely difficult. Over the years, he has come out on the short end of many hard-racing confrontations, he said.

“Nine out of 10 times,” he said, “aggression wins. … The stat column doesn’t care how it happens.”

That was the way things stood Saturday at the Richmond track, just a few miles from where Hamlin lived growing up. Hamlin met with the media and it was all about Pocono. Not long after, those same reporters peppered Larson with questions about the incident.

Hamlin, asked if he would do anything different if he had that moment back again, said it would be hard to change his decision to drive aggressively. He said he had extra motivation – racking up his milestone 50th Cup Series win, recording his track-record seventh victory at Pocono, and scoring Toyota’s 600th win overall in NASCAR’s three national series.

“You’re not going to find two guys that are the nice guys at the end of these races anymore,” Hamlin said. “One has to take it to the next level to want it. And then if you have two guys that really want it… I’m adamant, that’s when the race fans win. That’s when they get to see the action and the passion they want to see.”

Larson insisted Hamlin’s aggressive move wasn’t his only chance to win, and that Hamlin was being disingenuous in claiming that Larson had room to get through the corner, given the aerodynamic behavior of the cars.

“It’s not something you should be like, ‘Ah, that’s just part of it. That’s just racing. I left him a lane.’ …It’s really less than a lane, because with the air it’s just shoving your car right,” Larson said. “And I would say Pocono wasn’t even really the air. I didn’t really feel the air. He ran into me before I got to the exit, and I had no option but to hit the wall.”

Asked if the two drivers had spoken with each other since Pocono, Hamlin said, “We’ve communicated. I thought it went good.” He declined to divulge what either of them said.

Larson, likewise, gave no details about the exchange between the two of them. He said their communication was limited to some back-and-forth texting the night before. He said he felt no need for a face-to-face conversation because “we’d just agree to disagree.”

Some other drivers, when asked about the Pocono incident, were reluctant to give Hamlin much slack.

Ross Chastain, who has his own reputation for aggressive driving, earlier this season provoked Hamlin to the point that Hamlin forced Chastain’s car into the track wall. Hamlin admitted on his podcast that the on-track revenge had been deliberate.

Chastain said Larson could have backed off earlier at Pocono. For a driver in Larson’s predicament, “it’s either lift or crash,” he said.

“And I don’t mean to put the blame on the five (Larson’s car number). I’d put 1% on the 5 and 99 on the other guy.”

How about a driver who, unlike Chastain, has a collaborative relationship with Hamlin?

Bubba Wallace drives for a team co-owned by Hamlin. Asked if his boss had made a clean move at Pocono, Wallace didn’t hesitate.

“Nah,” he said, “it wasn’t clean. There was contact for sure. As much as he is riding on that fence that he didn’t touch him, there was contact.”

Hamlin and Larson will be among the favorites Sunday on the ¾-mile D-shaped track. Hamlin, who will start third, has won four Cup Series races at his home track. Larson, who will start 14th, has won twice there, including the track’s most recent race in April.

Suppose those two find themselves fender-to-fender again as they near the finish of the Richmond 400-lapper. Should Hamlin be concerned that Larson is itching to serve up revenge on the Cook Out grill?

“You can’t race that way, worrying all the time about who has a grudge,” Hamlin said.

He said he doesn’t expect a particularly warm welcome from the hometown fans. Some of his confrontations over the years have been with NASCAR’s more popular drivers. He is used to hearing boos when he is introduced before a race.

“I don’t think anyone likes to be disliked,” he said. “I think that ship has sailed.

“Being the fan favorite doesn’t win you any trophies either.”

