Hallman: Despite complaints, Kansas staged a good race

After Joey Logano defended his lead for the final 40 laps, holding on to defeat Kevin Harvick in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, social media erupted with complaints.
Really? Complaints on social media! Let’s investigate.
Critics said NASCAR’s specifications for its cars — a package that limits the cars to 550 horsepower and requires significant aerodynamic downforce — favor the lead car to an unacceptable degree.
The aero package creates a wall of air behind the lead car, they said. Harvick ran into that wall and couldn’t get to Logano. Race ruined.
I’m not going to say the Kansas race was perfect, and I will not say the aero-horsepower combination is perfect. I will say the Kansas race was a good one.
All race long, the leader had company. Nobody ran away from the field. There were battles for the front spot, sometimes resulting in hard-earned lead changes — just not that last lead change many observers craved.
Harvick’s Ford was almost certainly a little faster than Logano’s Ford, and, yes, the air “wall” was part of the reason he couldn’t get by.
But Logano’s brilliant driving was also a reason. He anticipated Harvick’s approaches and took Harvick’s line, or enough of it, to fend off a pass. Harvick — whose postrace summary was, “Joey’s a good blocker” — was taxing his tires in his attempts to pass. That may have been a significant factor in the outcome as well.
Logano is not the most popular driver on the tour, which no doubt ignited some of the negative response. And some social-media mavens just like to bash NASCAR.
And, yes, the competition package could be tweaked to make it better. But sometimes it yields good racing. As far as I’m concerned, a 40-lap duel for the win — even without the pass — qualifies as excellent racing.
Besides the battle up front, the race within the race was for playoff positioning. Denny Hamlin, who grew up in Chesterfield County and learned his racing craft on Virginia’s short tracks, continues his quest for a NASCAR Cup championship.
If he wins the title, he would be the first Virginian to claim the season trophy since Norfolk’s Joe Weatherly won back-to-back championships in 1962-63.
Hamlin finished 15th after a midrace scrape against the wall. His prospects for making the NASCAR playoffs’ final four are still good, but he is no sure thing.
Only four drivers will be eligible to win the season championship in NASCAR’s final event, Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway. Eight drivers are vying for those four spots. Logano’s victory at Kansas means he will be one of the four at Phoenix.
The other seven, in order of their current point standings, are Harvick, Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch. If any of those seven wins either of the next two races — this coming Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and Nov. 1 at Martinsville Speedway — they will also be locked into the final four.
Hamlin can lock himself into the final four by winning one of the two events. He is capable. He has three career wins at Texas, five at Martinsville, the most recent at each track in 2019.
For Hamlin, everything could depend on who does win. It gets complicated.
If Harvick wins one or both of those races, Hamlin likely would move up to first in line to qualify on his points total.
If Logano wins another race, if Harvick wins them both, or if any driver other than those who are championship-eligible wins, then points would determine at least two final-four spots. Hamlin would almost certainly be one of the beneficiaries.
Hamlin could be out of the final four if other playoff drivers win — say Keselowski at Texas and Elliott at Martinsville — to take two of the spots. If Harvick stays ahead in points and gets the fourth championship-eligible position, Hamlin’s title hopes would hit the wall.
That would taint NASCAR’s playoff system. Harvick, with a series-best nine wins in 2020, and Hamlin, with a next-best seven victories, have been the stars of the season. A championship final four that didn’t include both would be anemic.
At Kansas, Harvick chased Hamlin as they ran one-two in the last six laps of the race’s second stage, which ended on Lap 160 of the 267-lap race. Bonus points were at stake. By then, Hamlin had led more than 50 laps, Harvick 33.
As they sped toward the end of the stage, more than once, Harvick tried a different line, threatening to take the top spot from Hamlin. But the Virginia driver hung on for the stage win.
It was the perfect scenario for what could happen in the final laps of the final race next month at Phoenix — 2020’s two preeminent drivers battling in close quarters to win the event and the championship.
It would be a shame if the Phoenix race were to come down to such a duel — but one of the two drivers was already eliminated.
Let’s hope the playoff format doesn’t hand us a lukewarm finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Let’s hope the perfect match for NASCAR’s most-coveted trophy wasn’t wasted on a midevent stage finish in a race three weeks earlier and 1,200 miles away.
