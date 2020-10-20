Hallman: Despite complaints, Kansas staged a good race

Hamlin can lock himself into the final four by winning one of the two events. He is capable. He has three career wins at Texas, five at Martinsville, the most recent at each track in 2019.

For Hamlin, everything could depend on who does win. It gets complicated.

If Harvick wins one or both of those races, Hamlin likely would move up to first in line to qualify on his points total.

If Logano wins another race, if Harvick wins them both, or if any driver other than those who are championship-eligible wins, then points would determine at least two final-four spots. Hamlin would almost certainly be one of the beneficiaries.

Hamlin could be out of the final four if other playoff drivers win — say Keselowski at Texas and Elliott at Martinsville — to take two of the spots. If Harvick stays ahead in points and gets the fourth championship-eligible position, Hamlin’s title hopes would hit the wall.

That would taint NASCAR’s playoff system. Harvick, with a series-best nine wins in 2020, and Hamlin, with a next-best seven victories, have been the stars of the season. A championship final four that didn’t include both would be anemic.