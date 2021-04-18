Hallman: Despite no wins yet, this could be Hamlin's best season

Denny Hamlin isn’t just getting older. He’s getting better. He’s getting his priorities straight.
The NASCAR driver who grew up in Chesterfield County has turned 40. He hasn’t won any of the first nine races in the Cup Series season, but look out — this may be his best year.
Hamlin, driving one of the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas, led 207 of the 400 laps and finished second to Alex Bowman in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond.
Yeah, he hasn’t won, but winning isn’t everything. And this season, he is dominating by any other measure. Just look at his nine-race finishing sequence — 5-3-11-4-3-4-3-3-2. That makes his average finish a glittering 4.2. Next best is Joey Logano’s 8.3 average.
Hamlin is far ahead in the series points race, with 379 to second-place Martin Truex Jr.’s 303. Of the 2,594 laps run, Hamlin has led 694. Next best is Kyle Larson with 379.
There’s more to Hamlin’s impressive performance — and his priorities — than his on-track numbers.
Now that he is no doubt contemplating life after his driving career is finished, he has become more of a businessman than ever. He co-owns a race team with basketball legend Michael Jordan and has talked of plans to expand from one car — for driver Bubba Wallace — to a multicar operation.
That’s an endeavor that takes time and concentration, a burden few drivers could shoulder without an impact on racing performance. Hamlin, though he is winless, continues to run up front race after race.
Perhaps more important than anything else, Hamlin is balancing his driver and team-owner work with his duties as father to daughters Taylor, 8, and Molly, 3. When it’s his turn, he takes them to school, gets them to their many extracurricular activities, and, he says, just spends time being a dad.
Those are priorities that no doubt leave less time for golf and basketball, two sports he has long enjoyed.
It takes an attitude adjustment to do the things he’s doing now, and the change is apparent in his assessment of how things are going.
The Richmond race provided an example. It looked like Hamlin’s race to win, but Bowman — who hadn’t been a threat to the leaders all race long — took advantage of a late caution period and then managed a final run to snatch the victory.
After all, it’s Hamlin’s home track. He couldn’t have been happy. He was asked how frustrated he was with that loss, and with his failure to win this year.
“I’d rather be where I am than Alex Bowman,” he said. “I don’t care that he’s got a win. We’re smashing everyone, so I’d rather be where I’m at.
“There’s frustration, for sure., but it doesn’t change my work ethic, for sure. I’m going to go to work next week and the week after that.
“You’re a competitor and you want to win. You have a great opportunity to win, but it just didn’t happen. You digest it and look at it, and see where we could have been a little bit better…. My effort was as high as it could be.”
Hamlin also gave credit to his pit crew — something he might have neglected earlier in his career.
Throughout the race, the team got him out of the pits quickly — either preserving his lead or handing it to him by giving him a faster pit stop than the driver just ahead.
“They did a great job,” he said. “They gave us a great shot there.”
This is Hamlin’s third season with Chris Gabehart as crew chief. Few driver-crew chief combinations have meshed so well so soon. They won six races together in 2019, seven last year. This season, that first win appears to be ever so close.
Hamlin, whose 44 career victories make him a virtual lock for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, hasn’t always been in sync with his crew.
There were times when he was sloppy getting in and out of the pits, and his crew made mistakes when he was there.
In a four-year stretch, 2015-18, Hamlin and company were hit with 44 pit-road penalties, frequently ruining his chances to win. Sometimes the driver was caught speeding on pit road. Sometimes a crew member would be over the wall too early, or lose control of a tire that came off during a change.
No team is perfect, but Hamlin has cleaned up his act and become so disciplined that he’s among the least likely to break the pit road speed limit. Meanwhile, under Gabehart, the team is lightning fast with few mistakes.
This week, there was another element that reflected Hamlin’s evolution — his response to the tragedy that struck FedEx, the longtime sponsor of his team.
On Thursday, a shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis left eight of the company’s employees dead.
Almost immediately, Hamlin posted a brief social media comment expressing his concern.
After the Richmond race, he climbed from his race car and was immediately asked about losing another close one. He gave a short, polite answer, and then shifted gears and said what was on his mind.
“First and foremost,” he said, “want to think of all the families in Indy right now — awful tragedy out there.”
Priorities. Hamlin had them straight.