Hallman: Despite no wins yet, this could be Hamlin's best season

“There’s frustration, for sure., but it doesn’t change my work ethic, for sure. I’m going to go to work next week and the week after that.

“You’re a competitor and you want to win. You have a great opportunity to win, but it just didn’t happen. You digest it and look at it, and see where we could have been a little bit better…. My effort was as high as it could be.”

Hamlin also gave credit to his pit crew — something he might have neglected earlier in his career.

Throughout the race, the team got him out of the pits quickly — either preserving his lead or handing it to him by giving him a faster pit stop than the driver just ahead.

“They did a great job,” he said. “They gave us a great shot there.”

This is Hamlin’s third season with Chris Gabehart as crew chief. Few driver-crew chief combinations have meshed so well so soon. They won six races together in 2019, seven last year. This season, that first win appears to be ever so close.

Hamlin, whose 44 career victories make him a virtual lock for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, hasn’t always been in sync with his crew.