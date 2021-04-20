Hallman: Easing emptiness was fulfilling for RR

Things weren’t the same at Richmond Raceway, but things were better than the eerie emptiness of 2020.
The gates opened to fans — a few thousand of them — for last weekend’s NASCAR events at the track.
Pandemic protocols were in place — lots of masks, folks sprinkled across the stands in little socially distanced groups.
If any tailgating took place, it was limited and nearly secret, since the rules forbid it.
A few souvenir trailers lined up outside the track’s main entrance and did modest business.
Fans seemed happy to be back, but wishing for more — a mix of party and poignance.
The grandstands at RR hold about 50,000 fans. NASCAR doesn’t release crowd figures, and it’s hard to estimate a gathering as spread out as this one.
The 30%-capacity limit under state restrictions would have been about 15,000. The count for Sunday’s main event was clearly short of that number, but might have been in the neighborhood of 10,000.
For Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier, welcoming even a limited spectator cohort was a positive first step in the return to full-tilt race weekends at his track.
This race — a 400-lap Cup Series event won by Alex Bowman with a dramatic late charge — was particularly satisfying for Bickmeier, since the track had no spring event in 2020.
Last year, NASCAR juggled its schedule to fill its TV contract. Some tracks had doubleheader weekends, others lost dates. RR staged only one of its two annual Cup events — and that race was run before empty bleachers.
For Bickmeier, a race with even a few thousand in attendance was an upbeat occasion.
“Throughout the weekend,” he said, “interacting with our staff and standing out at the gates for a few hours … just jumping in wherever I could, things just seemed to go really well.”
Bickmeier said the track staff, competitors, officials from NASCAR and employees of the event management company RMC Events “really bought into what we needed to do to welcome fans back.”
He noted that most of the track’s functions were in play, so the venue had to be well-staffed.
Even with far fewer fans in the stands, ushers were needed to wipe surfaces with sanitizer and to remind fans to wear masks when they weren’t eating or drinking.
“They said people were in compliance on that,” Bickmeier said. “They didn’t feel like they had any big issues.”
Sometimes, he said, those who weren’t masked might have been forgetful, enjoying the event and the pleasant weather. It was something he did himself at one point as he strolled along the stadium’s concourse.
“I was walking with my mask hanging down and one of the track workers saw me and held up a sign asking me to wear a mask,” he said. “I realized it was me and I said, ‘Yep, got it, sorry.’ It wasn’t like, ‘But I’m by myself!’
“There she was, with that nice fluorescent green sign — ‘Please wear your mask’ — and I was like, ‘OK, got it.’ “
Bickmeier said extra staffing was required in some spots.
“At the gates,” he said, “it was a four-step process. There was the temperature-screening, there were the bag checks … keeping people separate — letting limited numbers through at a time. And then finally you got your ticket scanned.
The weekend serves as a baseline for further attendance increases as the state eases restrictions, Bickmeier said. “This was the first step in getting fans back, and hopefully we can build from here.
“It was great to have the fans back. I talked to a lot of them near the gates, or in the parking lots, or up and down what was a very limited midway area and they’re all thanking me, ‘Thanks for having us back,’ and I’m like, ‘No, thank you for being back.’
“It was kind of neat,” Bickmeier said. “Everyone had this sense of relief that they’re going to get to see some live racing — just the opportunity to be back.”
Fans were not allowed in the infield for this event.
Bickmeier is looking forward to reopening the track’s “Fangrounds,” the showpiece of the track’s $30 million Richmond Raceway Reimagined project, completed in 2018.
The redesigned infield includes picnic and party areas for spectators and a garage walkway where fans can interact with race team members and check out photo murals that pay tribute to some of Virginia’s racing legends.
Bickmeier said he will continue to work with other event and venue operators in the Richmond area and the rest of the state, including Virginia’s other Cup Series track, Martinsville Speedway, as well as other racing venues across the state.
“We’re all in this together,” he said.
Bickmeier said the raceway complex will continue to be a COVID-19 vaccination site.
He also plans to bring in acts for late summer and fall for the 6,000-seat Virginia Credit Union Live! amphitheater that sits just outside the track.
Already booked for Sept. 9 — a Thursday setting up the track’s fall race weekend — outlaw country music singer-songwriter Cody Jinks. The weekend includes a Friday event for NASCAR’s Whelen Modified Series, then Xfinity and Cup Series races that Saturday.
Jinks’ website shows that as of now the Sept. 9 concert here is the last of 11 dates for his tour.
Maybe he could hang around an extra couple of days and deliver a prerace national anthem.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.