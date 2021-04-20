Hallman: Easing emptiness was fulfilling for RR

“I was walking with my mask hanging down and one of the track workers saw me and held up a sign asking me to wear a mask,” he said. “I realized it was me and I said, ‘Yep, got it, sorry.’ It wasn’t like, ‘But I’m by myself!’

“There she was, with that nice fluorescent green sign — ‘Please wear your mask’ — and I was like, ‘OK, got it.’ “

Bickmeier said extra staffing was required in some spots.

“At the gates,” he said, “it was a four-step process. There was the temperature-screening, there were the bag checks … keeping people separate — letting limited numbers through at a time. And then finally you got your ticket scanned.

The weekend serves as a baseline for further attendance increases as the state eases restrictions, Bickmeier said. “This was the first step in getting fans back, and hopefully we can build from here.

“It was great to have the fans back. I talked to a lot of them near the gates, or in the parking lots, or up and down what was a very limited midway area and they’re all thanking me, ‘Thanks for having us back,’ and I’m like, ‘No, thank you for being back.’