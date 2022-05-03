Hallman: Errant wheels are dangerous for drivers, damaging for NASCAR

That’s not acceptable.

NASCAR’s Cup Series is stock car racing’s peak. The sport’s most accomplished teams gather week after week at major venues around the U.S. for nationally televised events.

NASCAR cannot afford to be a league given to fumbling, dangerous mistakes.

But that’s what it was Monday at Dover Motor Speedway. That’s what it has been much of the season so far. The wheels are coming off NASCAR – literally as well as figuratively.

At Dover Monday (rain had interrupted the race on Sunday and pushed most of the 400 laps back a day) Denny Hamlin’s Toyota had a wheel come off, as did A.J. Allmendinger’s Chevrolet. Christopher Bell’s Toyota had a loose wheel but Bell was able to drive it back to the pits for a quick tire change. Maybe there were other instances.

That’s a dire undercurrent for an otherwise entertaining race. Perennial Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott won an event full of impressive performances.

NASCAR can’t have wheels rolling about on the track during its races.

Why not? Well, because the wheel-tire combination, which weighs nearly 50 pounds, can become a deadly missile when struck by a race car at speed. At Dover, the top lap speed in time trials was 160 mph.

Flying tires have killed or injured spectators or crew members a number of times in U.S. racing history. A couple of instances stand out to me.

In 1950, during a Modified Sportsman race on the old half-mile dirt track at Richmond Fairgrounds, an errant wheel breached the fence and went into the crowd. The wheel struck and fatally injured C. Malcolm Little, president of Little Oil Co., the Richmond business that just last year marked its 100th anniversary.

You might note that 72 years ago track barriers and fences were nothing like today’s crowd-safety measures. And you would be right. So, consider the second instance that comes to mind.

When I was at the 1987 Indianapolis 500, Lyle Kurtenbach was in the grandstand’s top row – top row – when he was struck and killed by a loose wheel that was hit by another car.

Imagine the chill I felt when Allmendinger’s tire rolled across lanes of racing cars at Dover. The wheel rolled harmlessly to a stop. NASCAR officials might want to thank a higher power.

So far this year, my notes show two lost wheels during the Daytona 500, one at the next race in California, one at the Circuit of the Americas road course, another at Talladega Superspeedway – and then the two Monday at Dover.

Is this NASCAR’s fault for switching this season from five lug nuts (like most passenger vehicles) to a single large lug nut (like most other pro racing series) to attach the tires?

One of the reasons for the change was to increase safety – NASCAR tire changers were all-too-frequently failing to tighten all five lug nuts. Too many wobbly tires posed a danger – even tough-guy racer Tony Stewart called for the change.

Why do Formula 1 teams almost never lose a wheel as a result of their single-lug changes?

To be fair, there are important differences in tire-change protocol for NASCAR and F1. A NASCAR’s Cup race has a field of 36-40 cars, compared to 20 for an F1 event. Most NASCAR pits are more cramped. Typically, more cars pit at the same time. In NASCAR, fewer crew members come across pit wall to tend to the changes.

In a brilliant Twitter thread posted Tuesday, Petty GMS team tire changer Justin Fiedler gives a brilliant account of the tenths-of-a-second pressure on pit crews and the instant decision to signal a driver that the tires are secure and he can return to the race. Fiedler is optimistic that the teams will get it right.

NASCAR tested its one-lug wheel changes extensively, but not in competition, of course. The organization has tweaked the lug nuts since the season started. NASCAR’s penalties for a loose wheel are massive – a major fine and four-race suspensions for crew chief, tire changer, jackman.

This is not an easy problem to fix. But a fix is crucial. NASCAR needs to convene critical team members and work this out. Do the big single lug nuts need further change? Are the air wrenches inadequate?

Should more crew members be involved in tire changes? That’s seems to be a less-than-perfect solution on a pit road that is already a risk for anybody who races around their car to service it while other cars enter and exit.

Is there a technological solution? How about this: rather than watch a tire changer’s body language for the signal that the wheel is on, perhaps a sensor on each hub could determine when that lug is well and truly tight.

When all four wheels are secure, the sensor turns on a green light seen by a monitoring crew member who tells the driver to go.

Better yet, said green light could be visible to the stands and TV cameras. That’s drama—a combination of the lights that signal the start of a drag race and the shot-clock light at the end of a basketball possession.

That’s just one idea, NASCAR. You guys probably have your own.

Whatever you decide, the current situation needs to be fixed.