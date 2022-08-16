Hallman: F1 retiree Raikkonen well-equipped for Cup Series debut

Next up for NASCAR’s Cup Series traveling circus, Watkins Glen International — the history-rich road course in New York’s Finger Lakes wine country.

Sunday’s race is already stacked with angst for drivers whose hopes to make the playoffs will be realized or crushed in the final two events of the regular season. The race gets an extra helping of romance with the presence of a world-class road-course specialist.

Entered at the Glen for his first Cup Series start is Kimi Raikkonen, winner of the 2007 Formula 1 World Championship.

The 42-year-old Raikkonen recorded 21 victories on the F1 circuit, including six of the 17 races in his title-winning season driving for Ferrari.

Raikkonen retired from F1 after last season. He had not planned to race again, he said, until Justin Marks, owner of NASCAR’s Trackhouse Racing team, came to the Finnish driver’s home in Switzerland to recruit him to be the first driver for Marks’ Project 91 — a long-held ambition to add international flavor to American stock car racing’s top circuit.

With Trackhouse, Raikkonen won’t just be filling space for a back-in-the-pack team hoping to crack the top 15. Trackhouse is among the most successful Cup Series teams. The team’s regular drivers, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, have combined for three wins this year, and each has a road-course win.

Raikkonen has very limited NASCAR experience — one unremarkable start each in the sanctioning body’s Xfinity and truck series on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval in 2011. He said that minimal stock car racing experience made Marks’ plan seem reasonable.

“Knowing what to expect in NASCAR and this being a road course,” Raikkonen said, “I’m looking forward to this. There should be a lot of good close racing. Maybe on the road course we will have a good chance to try to do something.”

To prepare for his return to stock cars, Raikkonen spent time in a racing simulator and on Aug. 11 tested for two hours — NASCAR’s limit — in an older version of a Cup car at Virginia International Raceway.

Suarez, who was at VIR for the test, said Raikkonen’s approach to the upcoming race has been exemplary. The qualities of a great driver, Suarez said, extend beyond the race track to “everything else around him — how he thinks, how open- or close-minded he or she is.

Suarez said Raikkonen has been full of questions. “I thought he was going to be more quiet,” Suarez said. “A lot of people know him as being very quiet — a leave-me-alone kind of thing — but he is not like that at all.”

Suarez said he is sure Raikkonen will be fast on the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen layout, but will have to adjust to racing against a new set of competitors, dealing with pit stops that take 10 or 11 seconds instead of two or three seconds, as is the case in F1.

“It doesn’t matter much you practice in the simulator,” Suarez said. “It doesn’t matter how many tests you do. The racing part is the racing part. It’s different. He doesn’t know all these drivers. He doesn’t know how they race. He doesn’t know how aggressive they are.

“Taking care of the tires, the pit stops, taking care of the brakes — what it takes to win races … it’s going to be a process for him.”

Chastain said he was immediately impressed with Raikkonen’s car control in the simulator.

“He’s just a world-class racer,” Chastain said, “so he adapts without any coaching from the team, and I was just watching … there were things I learned from what he was doing.”

Kyle Larson, one of NASCAR’s most versatile drivers, won three road races in 2021, including the Watkins Glen event. He said he looks forward to racing against Raikkonen.

“I mean, he’s in great equipment, with both Daniel and Ross winning a road-course race earlier this year,” Larson said. “It’ll be kind of cool to see where you stack up against a guy who only road-raced his whole life — even though these cars are way heavier and way slower than what he’s grown up doing.”

Larson, one of several accomplished road racers among the NASCAR regulars, rated Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. as the best of the current crop.

Another strong entry on the twisting track is A.J. Allmendinger, who runs the Cup Series part time. Allmendinger has two career Cup wins, both on road courses — last year on the Indianapolis road course, and in 2014 at the Glen.

Drivers from six countries other than the U.S. are entered in Sunday’s race. Suarez is from Mexico. Also entered, besides Finland’s Raikkonen, are former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat of Russia, Germany’s Mike Rockenfeller, Britain’s Kyle Tilley, and Netherlands’ Loris Hezemans.

A final note about Raikkonen — another Virginia connection to go with his test at VIR. His crew chief will be 46-year-old Trackhouse technical director Darian Grubb of Floyd, hometown of NASCAR legend Curtis Turner.

Floyd also happens to be my hometown. His mother, Wanda Hollandsworth Grubb, was a schoolmate of mine at Floyd County High School.

Darian Grubb has been crew chief for 331 races in all or part of 11 seasons for 10 Cup Series drivers. He has directed his teams to 23 wins and been part of two championships — winning two of four races as a sub for Jimmie Johnson in 2006, and winning five of 36 events as the full-season chief for Tony Stewart in 2011.