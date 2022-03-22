Hallman: Front-runner Elliott embodies NASCAR's adjustment to Next Gen cars

He leads the point standings for NASCAR’s Cup Series.

He is one of the four drivers for the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports team that has put its Chevrolets in victory lane in three of the five Cup events so far in 2022.

The tour’s next race will be this coming Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. He won last year’s event there, the first ever for the Cup cars on the 3.4-mile road course.

With 3-to-1 odds, he is the Las Vegas favorite to repeat as winner. He is Chase Elliott, and he is sitting pretty.

Elliott should be downright cocky about winning Sunday’s race, right?

Maybe not. To hear him talk about his season so far and his approach to the upcoming event, you might conclude Elliott is only modestly confident — certainly not cocky — about Sunday’s race at COTA.

In the first place, Elliott said, the three Hendrick team wins have been recorded by the other three drivers. He and his teammates, he said, are all working to figure out the subtleties of the 2022 version of NASCAR’s Cup car.

The new car — Next Gen, they call it — is so different from the previous version that every team in the series started from scratch to assemble their 2022 racers, and every driver started from scratch to understand how the Next Gen car drives.

“It’s definitely different for sure,” he said in a question-and-answer session released by the team.

The previous Cup car was “more forgiving,” he said, allowing a driver to push to the edge of control and maybe a little beyond — and recover to keep racing. In essence, the old car had a margin of error, “and this thing just does not, there’s not a lot extra there.

“Once you get past that slip of the tire on whatever is available grip-wise … it seems like that’s kind of it. There’s nothing beyond that.”

Part of NASCAR’s intent with the new car was to underscore driving talent, something Elliott welcomes.

“Potentially going to have to break some habits,” he said, “and that’s a part of the deal. I have no problems with that, it’s OK to have to challenge yourself in a different area to get better. I’m all good with it and I think it’ll be interesting.

“This thing does drive different. … Typically, with a lack of forgiveness comes extra speed, but that’s just not really the case with this car. … You really have to have an open mind.”

The difficulties posed by the new car are reflected in the point chase. The first five races have seen five different winners, two of them first-time visitors to the Cup Series victory lane.

No driver has been able to finish up front consistently. Elliott has climbed to the points lead without a single top-five finish. Rather, he has avoided miserable finishes. Well, except for the second race of the season when spun out twice and came home 26th.

His best finish so far this season was his sixth place last Sunday on the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 500-miler won by teammate William Byron.

In that race, Elliott’s Chevy got banged around in an early crash, but he was able to continue. He led 29 laps, and at times it looked like he might win. At the finish he wasn’t able to challenge for the lead, but he sailed through the last-lap chaos unscathed.

The Atlanta track, by the way, was holding its first race since the racing surface was repaved and the banks in the turns were made steeper. In effect, the track was transformed into a Daytona mini-me, with drivers running two- and three-wide packs held together by the draft, just as they do at the 2.5-mile Daytona track.

There has been talk of making similar changes to other mid-size tracks, but one can hope NASCAR and the series’ other track owners will resist the temptation. Among other reasons, a steady diet of pack racing will bankrupt some teams with repair-and-replace bills.

At Atlanta, 10 of the 37 starters were listed as sidelined by crashes. Several more suffered serious damage in a crash as they crossed the finish line. And, others were running but damaged by involvement in earlier wrecks. It’s great TV, but it’s not great racing.

And what about the upcoming road race at COTA? Last year’s Cup Series inaugural there was best with heavy downpours. NASCAR tried too hard to get the event completed and created a fiasco — most of the field finding its way through blinding spray kicked up by the cars ahead.

The race was cut short by 13 laps. Elliott, among the best road-course drivers on the tour, stayed near the front where he could see. He led the final five laps.

“I actually thought it was a blast, driving in the rain,” he said, “but I certainly understand the dangers. I understand what went on during the event and why we won’t ever do that again.”

The teams will have rain tires so they can race in wet conditions, but NASCAR won’t insist on running in a monsoon — a moot point this weekend, given the sunny forecast for Austin, Texas.

For Elliott, the real question this weekend is how he and other drivers will adapt their road-course skills to the new car. Kyle Larson won three road races to Elliott’s two in 2021. Christopher Bell and A.J. Allmendinger won one apiece.

Rookie Austin Cindric has shown road-racing skill. Tyler Reddick won the pole for last year’s COTA race. Denny Hamlin is a former road-course winner. Chase Briscoe has been impressive on the twisting tracks.

And with the Next Gen car that calls for new skills, different drivers could emerge as contenders.

Elliott is an obvious choice for the oddsmakers, but he’s no sure thing.