Hallman: Get used to seeing Briscoe, Chastain and Reddick up front in Cup races

There they were, running 1-2-3 as the checkered flag fluttered overhead.

Chase Briscoe’s Ford led, less than eight-tenths of a second ahead of Ross Chastain’s Chevrolet. Beside Chastain was Tyler Reddick’s Chevy, with its nose just 16-thousandths of a second behind.

They had this in common: Until Briscoe’s front bumper broke the plane at the finish line of last Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway, not one of the three had scored a NASCAR Cup Series victory.

For casual TV fans tuning in to catch the finish, there must have been a few “Wait, who?” reactions. If they were looking for familiar names, all they had to do was look at the running-order graphic. The drivers running 4-5-6-7-8 have, among them, 184 career wins.

On this day at this quirky one-mile oval, none of those five was able to mount a challenge at the end of the race. And they had their opportunities. Twice in the final 20 laps, caution flags slowed the race and bunched the field for restarts. Both times, Briscoe held onto the lead, with Chastain and Reddick his chief threats.

Ryan Blaney had dominated much of the 312-lap event, leading 143 of the first 225 laps. He was an irrelevant fourth at the finish. Kevin Harvick, long considered the master of the Phoenix mile, has notched nine of his 58 career wins there. He finished sixth Sunday and never led.

The cumulative number of laps led is an indication of how a team’s season is going — reflecting how much speed the team is building into its cars and whether a driver is able to make the most of that speed.

Blaney’s 143 laps led at Phoenix vaulted him to the top of that list with 190 laps at the front in the four races so far. The next three are Briscoe with 121 laps led, Reddick 90, Chastain 83.

Get used to seeing that trio of drivers up front. Sunday’s top-three finishing order was no fluke. Fast and talented, these three are apparently comfortable driving NASCAR’s “Next Gen” car, with specs aimed at emphasizing driver skill.

Briscoe, 27, came within a couple of days of giving up on NASCAR racing when he was 19 and without a ride. But he got an offer to test a car for a lower series and that assignment morphed into a full-time ride. His career resuscitated, Briscoe began his rise.

By 2020 he was a regular in the second-tier Xfinity series and boldly proclaimed his aim to win eight of that season’s 33 events. Given that he had won just two of his previous 40 starts and his car owner, Fred Biagi, had managed just six wins with more than 20 drivers in nearly two decades on the Xfinity tour, eight wins seemed an absurd target.

Briscoe won nine races that year.

His success translated to his shot in the Cup Series, a ride with the team controlled by his idol, racing superstar Tony Stewart, whose Columbus, Ind., hometown is just 67 miles from Briscoe’s Mitchell, Ind., stomping grounds.

Briscoe was NASCAR’s rookie of the year in 2021, but it was an otherwise unremarkable first season — three top-10 finishes, and of the 9,200 laps in the tour’s 36 events, he led 18.

“Winning nine races in the Xfinity Series, you think you’re ready,” Briscoe recalled in his postrace interview, “but you’re never ready. You get humbled really, really quickly in the Cup Series and learn how good everybody is.”

Now he’s showing everybody how good he is. He started his second Cup season with a third-place finish in the Daytona 500, and Sunday he notched his first win.

He said the last 20 laps were the toughest, with Chastain and Reddick hungry for victory and Harvick, winless in his previous 46 starts, lurking not far behind.

“Ross and Tyler,” Briscoe said, “are two of the most aggressive guys on restarts. … I knew that as long as I drove in there deeper than everybody else, I probably was going to be OK. Those two other guys, they were giving everything they had, too.”

Reddick, 26, told reporters he was fired up as they came to the finish “like when someone cuts you off on the freeway and you’re mad and you want to honk at ‘em. … It’s like, ‘Who’s gonna lift first,’ going off into turn one.”

Reddick shrugged. “Wish I could’ve been able to drive it in deeper, but that was all I had. I couldn’t go any further. I would have fenced it.”

Chastain, 29, said the next-to-last restart, when he drew alongside Briscoe in the first turn and stayed close for most of a lap, was his best opportunity to take the lead.

“I got inside of him, and I drove way deeper than I meant to,” Chastain said, “but I took it and almost had him cleared. ... Besides wrecking both of us, I couldn’t have done any more speed from the start-finish line to the exit of two. That was kinda the defining point of winning the race for us.”

Chastain said he trusted Reddick, whom he counts as a friend, to race him cleanly when they were side by side for second place on the final lap. A reporter asked if he also trusted Briscoe.

Chastain grinned at the question and shook his head: “I don’t know. ... I mean, I did everything I could with both of them. I didn’t race Tyler any different.” Then, chuckling, Chastain said. “I just — in the moment I trusted him more than I trusted Chase.”

Briscoe, Chastain, Reddick — three drivers with plenty to prove and the skills to prove it. Get used to seeing those three names up front.