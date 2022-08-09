Hallman: Hamlin brings orbit of intrigue to Richmond Raceway

Big-time stock car racing comes to town this week, bringing more drama than a Shakespeare festival.

Many of the storylines swirl around Denny Hamlin.

A superstar driver with 48 career victories in NASCAR’s top-level Cup Series, Hamlin grew up in Chesterfield and began racing on Virginia’s short tracks.

He has four Cup wins at Richmond Raceway – including the most recent race this past April. Among active drivers, Hamlin’s four wins at the ¾-mile D-shaped track put him second to only Kyle Busch, who has six.

Besides driving one of the four Toyotas fielded by the powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing team, Hamlin, 41, has a two-car team he co-owns with basketball legend Michael Jordan. Hamlin’s two drivers are Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch.

That is, Kurt Busch is usually his second driver. For the past three races, he has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms following a hard back-end-first crash during a qualifying lap at Pocono Raceway.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Hamlin did not know if Kurt would be able to race at Richmond in Sunday afternoon’s Federated Auto Parts 400.

“We’ll find out in the next couple of days,” Hamlin said.

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs’ 19-year-old grandson, has filled in for Kurt for the past three events. A nine-time winner in less than two seasons in the lower-level Xfinity Series, Ty Gibbs had not raced in the Cup Series until Kurt was injured.

Young Gibbs stayed out of trouble and finished 16th and 17th in his first two Cup starts, then brought the car home 10th in last Sunday’s 400-mile race on the two-mile Michigan International Speedway oval.

“Ty has done a good job subbing for us,” said Hamlin, who was 24 when he drove his first Cup race in 2005. “He’s getting better each week.”

Asked if the youngster is ready for a full-time Cup ride, Hamlin said that decision isn’t his to make, but that Gibbs shows promise.

“He’s done a solid job for us,” Hamlin said. “He’s young. I’m sure he will go through some growing pains.”

Kurt Busch’s three-race absence puts him at risk of missing NASCAR’s 10-race playoff. Kurt won a race earlier this season – usually all it takes to lock up a playoff spot. But there are only 16 openings in the playoff lineup, and the Cup tour could have more than 16 winners this year.

So far, 15 drivers have won Cup races in 2022. There are three races remaining in the regular season, and yet to win are two top-notch drivers on top-notch teams – Ryan Blaney driving a Team Penske Ford and Martin Truex Jr., a teammate of Hamlin’s in a Gibbs Toyota.

Because Kurt Busch has missed three races, he has earned far fewer points than this season’s other one-time winners. So, unless he returns and wins a second race, if there are 17 winners Kurt Busch is virtually certain to be the one eliminated from the playoff field.

Hamlin has all matter of playoff considerations:

As a driver himself, Hamlin is good. He has won twice this year and he’s locked in.

As Kurt Busch’s car owner, he faces the prospect of having a driver who has won earlier this year fail to qualify for the playoffs.

As Wallace’s car owner, Hamlin has a second driver who could make the playoffs with a win. And that driver is knocking on the door. Wallace’s past four finishes have been third, eighth, fifth, second. If he makes the playoffs, Wallace could contend for the championship.

As a JGR teammate, Hamlin knows Truex could secure a playoff spot with a win.

Think of it. Imagine Sunday’s race nearing its finish. Hamlin is battling for the win, right on the back bumper of Wallace. Or Truex. Or Kurt Busch if he is cleared to race.

How hard would Hamlin race any of those guys? Would he cut them some slack because they are drivers he employs or with whom he is a teammate?

I asked. Hamlin answered without hesitation.

“My focus goes right to my car and what can I can do to win the race,” he said. “I’ve told my drivers many times – if you’re gonna win, you’re gonna have to go beat me.”

The overriding factor, Hamlin said, is that with a win comes five bonus playoff points, and those bonus points can be crucial in NASCAR’s playoff format. In three elimination rounds, the field of 16 playoff drivers is trimmed to the four championship-eligible drivers for the season’s final race.

Hamlin has been in the playoffs 15 times. He has yet to win the championship.

So far this season, Hamlin has 13 playoff bonus points – five for each of his two wins, one for each of the three times he has finished first in a “stage” segment into which Cup races are divided.

He would have added five more bonus playoff points for a third victory, but his car was disqualified for a disallowed aerodynamic alteration discovered in a postrace inspection at Pocono.

The win would have been his 49th career victory, putting him in a tie with Tony Stewart for 15th most all time. The historic milestone would have been great, but it wasn’t Hamlin’s biggest concern.

“The playoff points are too important to give up,” he said. “That’s what burns so bad about Pocono.”