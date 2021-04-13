Hallman: Hamlin in time of transition from focus on driving to emphasis on owning team

So, I have to concentrate on that for the next X-amount of years that I’m driving. Then, outside of that, when I’m done and those four or five days are opened up in my [weekly] schedule, that’s when I’ll look at diversifying what my future is going to look like.

Question: How much time does it take, being a race team owner?

Answer: A lot. ... I’m the one on the ground. I mean, Michael enjoys it as a fan. He loves the sport. He’s already gone to a handful of races. But obviously the day-to-day is my responsibility.

So he trusts me to run that team the way that we see fit — I see fit — and you know, we’re trying to build it from the ground up.

So, it takes a lot of work. I mean, it’s not just about competition, right? It’s about how can we make Bubba better as a driver, how can we match the competition as a crew.

And what about marketing, what about licensing, what about sponsorship? I mean ... I’m in every meeting…. It is very time-consuming…. I just have to prioritize what days I’m working on certain things, and I try to do my best at that.