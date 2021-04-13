Hallman: Hamlin in time of transition from focus on driving to emphasis on owning team

This week, NASCAR comes to Richmond Raceway, hometown track for Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin.
In advance of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, we talked with Hamlin about the coming race, his season so far driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, and his plans for the future now that he’s a race team owner as well as a driver.
Some of the questions and answers are edited for length.
Question: Denny, you certainly have your hands full now that in addition to driving for Joe Gibbs Racing you and your friend Michael Jordan are co-owners of your own race team. You’re 40 years old, so you can start looking at what you may do after you stop driving. Where do you see yourself five or 10 years from now?
Answer: I’ve looked at my future in car ownership. One year ago today, I would not have said that was going to be the case. Things happened really quickly and opportunities came to me really, really quickly. And obviously we put it all together. I didn’t know what I was going to do until September of last year.
I always knew that I wanted to run a business. I wasn’t sure what that business was going to be…. Maybe it’s just owning a race team, maybe it’s a car dealership, maybe it’s a racetrack — I don’t know.
I have to concentrate so much time and effort to performing well at my day job, driving the FedEx car. That takes a lot of time. And I can’t spread myself too thin, or else results will start to wane… and I don’t want that to happen because ... my No. 1 priority is driving that car and trying to win a championship for Joe Gibbs Racing.
So, I have to concentrate on that for the next X-amount of years that I’m driving. Then, outside of that, when I’m done and those four or five days are opened up in my [weekly] schedule, that’s when I’ll look at diversifying what my future is going to look like.
Question: How much time does it take, being a race team owner?
Answer: A lot. ... I’m the one on the ground. I mean, Michael enjoys it as a fan. He loves the sport. He’s already gone to a handful of races. But obviously the day-to-day is my responsibility.
So he trusts me to run that team the way that we see fit — I see fit — and you know, we’re trying to build it from the ground up.
So, it takes a lot of work. I mean, it’s not just about competition, right? It’s about how can we make Bubba better as a driver, how can we match the competition as a crew.
And what about marketing, what about licensing, what about sponsorship? I mean ... I’m in every meeting…. It is very time-consuming…. I just have to prioritize what days I’m working on certain things, and I try to do my best at that.
Question: What about your own season so far? You have finished in the top five in all but one of your eight starts. That’s great. But we’re almost a quarter of the way through the schedule and you haven’t won yet. Are you just a touch off, or is this the beginning of the best season you’ve ever had?
Answer: I just think that it’s a mix of both. We’re definitely off to the best start. I would like to know if anyone, under this points format, has ever started with this many points after this many races…. [Editor’s note: Hamlin’s 379 points are the most any driver has had after a season’s first eight races in the current scoring system.]
But we haven’t had the dominant car that we had a few times last year. So overall, as an organization, I think that — I hate to say it, but I think we’re a little bit off.
In the [Gibbs team] meetings every week, I think all the drivers are kind of fighting the same thing. We don’t have enough grip. We don’t have enough speed as well. So, we’re working at it. We’re trying really hard.
I like that we’re leading in the points and we’re very consistent and we’re still strong, even though as an organization we’re not really where we need to be.
Question: The Cup Series goes to some new tracks this year and runs more road-course events. Do you like the change and the added variety of tracks?
Answer: Yeah, I do. I like road-course racing, I like short tracks — I mean, I like all kinds of racing. I like that you have to be different, and take different skill sets to be good at different types of racetracks.
I appreciate the work that you have to put in to be good at different techniques, different disciplines of race tracks…. I like change because I feel that I can I can adapt as good or as quick as anyone.
Question: What about Richmond, your home track? You’ve had great races, won three times — but it has been five years since your last win at the track. What’s your approach to this event?
Answer: I look forward to it. It’s a track that I used to dominate at, but it hasn’t been great over the last few years. I’ve got to figure out where I need to be a little bit better as a race car driver to shore that up. ... I’ve got some learning to do.
But I love going to the racetrack. I love the way it drives. I love the technique it takes to be good there, and I can’t wait to get there.
Question: As car owner, will you have advice for your driver, Bubba Wallace, about how to drive Richmond?
Answer: Yeah, when the time comes. I definitely talk to him… each week about certain racetracks and little tricks I’ve learned here and there and what he needs to look out for.
But he’s in his fourth season… and he’s got a notebook as well. And we don’t exactly drive the same, so it’s hard to give advice….
Race management — that’s one thing we could definitely work on…. Just managing the race — how to get a great finish when you’ve got a great day going. I try to do my part, but ultimately it’s up to him and the crew to go out there and perform.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter
@RandyLHallman.