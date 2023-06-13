While NASCAR takes a deep breath during a rare weekend off, let’s take another look at what one NASCAR team accomplished at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last weekend – and another NASCAR team did at that race 47 years ago.

Car owner Rick Hendrick’s well-oiled and well-funded team deserves a salute for completing the full 24 hours with their Camaro built, more or less, to current Next Gen specifications. The 1976 NASCAR entry, a Ford Torino fielded by Richmond-based car owner Junie Donlavey, lasted not quite 11 hours.

Interesting that although the Hendrick entry soldiered through the full 24, its 39th-place finish was only one better than Donlavey's 40th in ‘76. The Hendrick entry finished ahead of one other car still running.

For what it's worth, the Donlavey Torino started 55th and gained 15 positions despite falling out of the race. According to results posted from this past weekend, Hendrick’s Camaro started 37th and lost two positions in 24 hours.

Hats off to Hendrick and friends for going the full time allotted. Hail to Donlavey and friends for making their own marvelous history.

The Hendrick Camaro was much celebrated this go-round, praised for its qualifying speed and seen as a harbinger of further NASCAR international forays.

But the Donlavey Torino had not been entirely forgotten. I’m referring not to last Sunday’s Times-Dispatch piece (go to Richmond.com and search “Le Mans Donlavey”), but rather to a highlight at Le Mans discovered by Charlie Luck IV, president and CEO of the venerable Richmond-area company Luck Stone.

Luck is a former stock car racer and for a while in the 1970s he worked for the Donlavey team. These days he competes in a far-ranging sports car series. He was at Le Mans running support races prior to the 24 Hours.

“I went to a Ford compound,” Luck said, “and there it was – Junie’s car from 1976. It was on display, with the same paint scheme and look of the cars I worked on at Junie’s shop. It was amazing to see.”

The car, complete with its memory-evoking Truxmore and Hendrick Construction sponsor IDs, is a restoration or replica (an important distinction to motorsports historians) that makes appearances at historic events and promotions – a fitting tribute to the Le Mans entry fielded by Donlavey and his team nearly half a century ago.

Back to the present.

At hand is NASCAR’s switch from Fox to NBC – different announcers, commentators and pit reporters. Somewhat different approaches to camera work, graphics and the like. I’m not one to complain about the work done by either network in the booth, in the pits or back at the studio. TV is a tough gig, constant on-the-fly adjustment to an ever-changing event.

About Fox – Mike Joy is the consummate professional as the lead play-by-play announcer. He is a one-man racing encyclopedia. And Bob Pockrass has emerged as one of the all-time great TV motorsports reporters, getting answers to the pressing questions.

NBC’s two best are Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Nate Ryan. Earnhardt, part of the team that does the call of the race, has the enthusiasm you want in a former driver, and he adds thoughtfulness. That quality drills past the oh-my-gosh and into racing’s mental and emotional aspects.

Ryan, a former Times-Dispatch racing beat writer, sees over-arching issues and lays out the pros and cons that will shape the sport for the season at hand and for years to come.

Not until the fourth week with NBC at the broadcast helm will the schedule get back to its usual Sunday midafternoon time slot.

NBC takes its opening bow on June 25 with a Sunday night race from Nashville Superspeedway – TV start at 7 p.m. The following Sunday, July 2, it’s on to Chicago for NASCAR’s first-ever street race with all sorts of implications for the future of NASCAR in urban settings – TV start at 5:30 p.m. Then, Atlanta Motor Speedway for its July 9 night race – TV start 7 p.m.

The Chicago race will be carried by both NBC and Peacock, the network’s streaming service. It’s the first of three races to get that double dip. The others are the final regular-season race on Aug. 26 race at Daytona International Speedway and the championship-deciding Nov. 5 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Adding Peacock makes one wonder if the next NASCAR TV contract will move some races to streaming platforms alone.

The simultaneous broadcasts also bring up the possibility of an alternate approach to races on TV, a la the NFL’s shows with the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli.

Formula 1 is debuting something similar with this coming Sunday afternoon’s Canadian Grand Prix. While the event’s standard broadcast is on ABC, ESPN2 will air the debut episode of “The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett.”

Ricciardo is a popular F1 driver who’s not on the grid this year. Arnett is a Canadian actor/comedian/producer of note. Like the Mannings, they’ll have guests.

Some of us are already mulling the ideal NASCAR pairing and guest list. Stay tuned.

Photos from the 1976 24 Hours of LeMans race