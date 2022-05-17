Hallman: Kansas was part drama, part comedy and wholly entertaining

Pop quiz for you, motorsports fans. Please answer with your first thought.

Was NASCAR’s Cup Series 400-miler at Kansas Speedway last Sunday a terrific race, or was it a laughable mess?

The answer: in a word, yes.

Yes, the AdventHealth 400 on the 1.5-mile oval was terrific.

And, yes, it was a mess. The “laughable” adjective is optional. The race may have made you groan more than chuckle.

First, the terrific.

Veteran Kurt Busch (he’ll be 44 in August) took his Toyota to the win, burnishing his Hall of Fame credentials and giving the 23XI team, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, its first 2022 win.

In the full 400 miles, there was hardly a moment that lacked drama – legitimate competition for the lead, plenty of hard work throughout the field, sometimes in three- and four-wide jousts.

And, in a season characterized by maneuvers that walk the aggressive/dirty tightrope, Busch made the crucial pass smooth as valet parking at a high-end restaurant.

My favorite radio exchange of the race came a little more than nine laps from the finish when Busch, having nursed his tire wear as a veteran would, made the winning pass against the immensely talented Kyle Larson, 14 years his junior.

Larson’s Chevrolet may have been marginally faster in a straight line, but he had punished his tires in an effort to keep Busch behind him. When Busch drew even on the inside line, an inch or so from Larson’s door, Larson’s Chevy drifted high. He scraped the wall – costing him just enough momentum to lose the lead for good.

In a year full of fender-tapping moves to enable passes, Larson’s crew assumed that’s what Busch had done to their driver.

“The 45 [Busch’s car number] just put us in the wall,” crackled the radio transmission from a disgruntled Larson crew member.

“Nah,” answered Larson, matter-of-factly, “he didn’t. He didn’t.”

Larson needed no enmity between his crew and Busch’s. There was not so much as a hint of dirty driving, and Larson wanted his team members to know it.

So, the race had drama throughout. It had a brilliant, clean pass for the victory. It was, without a doubt, a terrific race. Where’s the “laughable mess” element in this pop quiz?

Well, it’s like this. The race teams had so many miscues that if you were watching the broadcast you might wonder if you had happened upon a Keystone Cops clip, complete with sped-up film, bumbling characters and – say, where were those skinny-wheeled early-1900s cars?

NASCAR handed out 22 pit-road penalties in the course of the 267-lap race. That’s not counting 11 instances of drivers pitting before pit road opened during a caution period. That’s often a calculated necessity.

The good news was that this week, nobody lost a wheel at speed on the track – a problem that had plagued the Cup Series in the first 12 races of the season.

The bad news: anything else that could go wrong did go wrong – pit-road speeding, tires rolling into the next pit stall, too many crew members servicing the car, crew members crossing the wall too soon, equipment that can’t be tossed getting tossed – and so on.

Besides all that, several cars had flat tires. One team couldn’t remove a lug nut for what seemed like a half hour, despite using a sledge hammer, a saw and other heavy-duty tools.

Sometimes the TV crew can keep up with the miscues. Sunday, they gave up. They just said they couldn’t remember a race with so many.

If your favorite driver’s crew was among those that had a bad day, you might have leaned away from “terrific” and toward “mess” in your pop-quiz answer.

Perhaps most victimized by his crew’s errors was Bubba Wallace, Busch’s teammate in the two-car 23XI operation. Wallace’s Toyota was also fast from start to finish. Had his crew been effective he might well have been part of a one-two finish, maybe even the one to Busch’s two.

But his team jumped the wall too soon on one caution-flag stop, lost track of a wheel on another -- infractions that send a driver to the back of the pack. On his other stops, every one of them it seemed, Wallace’s crew was slow enough to cost him multiple positions.

Frustrated but determined, Wallace kept coming back, passing cars over and over, threatening to become part of the battle for victory. Eventually, he ran out of laps and finished 10th.

In NASCAR’s post-race report, Wallace was credited with 123 green-flag passes, the most of any of the 36 drivers. NASCAR also calculates what it calls “quality passes,” taking into account factors such as whether a car is on the lead lap. Wallace led that category too, with 60.

By way of comparison, race winner Busch’s pass numbers were 50 green-flag, 48 quality.

So, yeah, that was one terrific race. But if your driver’s crew was having a Keystone Cops kind of afternoon, not so much.