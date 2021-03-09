Hallman: Larson at last has car to complement his talent

A moment, please, for my soapbox comment. Then I’ll turn left and get back to stock car racing.
Kyle Larson’s victory in last Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has nothing to do with his pilgrimage back to social legitimacy.
Professional talents don’t erase a racist slur, such as the all-too-common one Larson uttered in an unguarded moment last year. It was an instant that left him without sponsorship, got him suspended from NASCAR competition, and cost him his ride in the Cup Series.
The chastised driver — ironically one whose own Japanese-American heritage is part of NASCAR’s diversity effort — has done much to atone for what he said. He has listened to many who can tell him how hurtful the word can be. He has volunteered in ways that lift the prospects of minority children. He has owned the impact of what he said, however brief and uncharacteristic it may have been. He has apologized without reservation.
So, yes, Larson’s journey is underway because he is listening and learning — not because of his race car driving skill.
And — now we turn our attention to the sport itself — prodigious skill it is.
Larson is the most talented driver on NASCAR’s big-time tour. He has won only seven times in 227 Cup starts — not exactly a Hall-of-Fame pace — but for most of his Cup career, he has driven for a second-tier team, Chip Ganassi Racing.
Ganassi rightfully dismissed Larson from the team last year. After months of doing what he could to make amends, Larson was given another chance with a decidedly more successful team, Hendrick Motorsports.
Team owner Rick Hendrick gives his drivers the best Chevrolet has to offer in its NASCAR effort — engines, chassis, team members. Larson is no longer making up for his disadvantage; he’s exploiting his advantage.
He had won once in his last 86 starts with Ganassi. It took him just four races to settle in and win with the Hendrick operation and his new crew chief, Cliff Daniels, who spent his last season and a half keeping a good car in the hands of aging superstar Jimmie Johnson.
Larson’s win at Vegas was his first at any of NASCAR’s 1.5-mile tracks. Previously he has been extremely strong on the circuit’s 2-mile ovals and has won on the 1-mile Dover, Del., track and the ¾-mile Richmond Raceway.
I don’t think it will be long before he starts winning at road courses, where he was often impressive in his Ganassi cars in NASCAR events and was a member of the Ganassi Prototype team that won the 2015 Daytona 24 hours. Likewise, I expect him to win on Martinsville Speedway’s flat half-mile, which values the kind of car control Larson exhibits.
And Larson has to be the favorite when the tour goes to the Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile for the first Cup race on a dirt surface since 1970. He has long been an international dirt-track star, winning at tracks as far away as New Zealand. During his exile from NASCAR, Larson barnstormed in various racing classes on dirt tracks around the country, winning more than 40 times.
I didn’t think it would take him long to make his mark with the Hendrick team, but Larson is ahead of the pace I expected.
In our Times-Dispatch preseason predictions, I picked him as one of the 16 drivers who would make NASCAR’s playoffs. Now that he has a win in just four races, I’ll go one better than that.
I expect him to take the Cup tour’s 26-race regular-season championship, which recognizes sustained excellence more than does the 10-race playoff format with its repeated leveling of driver points.
In that preseason forecast, I also predicted Larson would win a race in the first round of the playoffs adding to an impressive victory total, “having already supplanted [Chase] Elliott as top dog at Hendrick Motorsports.”
Did that seem like an overstatement? After all, Elliott is the series’ defending champ. Shouldn’t he be expected to outperform a new member of the team?
Well, I didn’t stop there. Finally, I called the championship for Larson. The playoff format makes any prediction shaky at best, but I said Larson will dominate the season finale at Phoenix to take the title.
I see no reason to retreat from any of those predictions. Larson ascended to victory lane sooner than I expected. He could turn this into a history-making season.
Elliott is a terrific talent, but I think Larson is better. This is the new version of the Hendrick Motorsports stable leading the way in NASCAR with seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson and four-time champ Jeff Gordon both driving for the team.
This new 1-2 punch of Larson and Elliott could leave the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas and the Fords of Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing scrambling to find parity.
After his win at Las Vegas, among the first to congratulate Larson was Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., NASCAR’s only Black driver in the Cup Series, working to establish his own new team.
Last year, after Larson’s racist slur became news and Larson had called Wallace to apologize, Wallace was asked for his thoughts.
Wallace acknowledged the pain inflicted, but he said he would welcome Larson back, even help his fellow driver understand the impact of what he said.
Larson’s return to victory could be a milestone in his on-track recovery, but it’s only a sidebar. Wallace’s gracious congratulations, and Larson’s efforts to learn what he needed to learn — that story looms larger than a win at Las Vegas or a NASCAR Series championship.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.