Hallman: Larson at last has car to complement his talent

Ganassi rightfully dismissed Larson from the team last year. After months of doing what he could to make amends, Larson was given another chance with a decidedly more successful team, Hendrick Motorsports.

Team owner Rick Hendrick gives his drivers the best Chevrolet has to offer in its NASCAR effort — engines, chassis, team members. Larson is no longer making up for his disadvantage; he’s exploiting his advantage.

He had won once in his last 86 starts with Ganassi. It took him just four races to settle in and win with the Hendrick operation and his new crew chief, Cliff Daniels, who spent his last season and a half keeping a good car in the hands of aging superstar Jimmie Johnson.

Larson’s win at Vegas was his first at any of NASCAR’s 1.5-mile tracks. Previously he has been extremely strong on the circuit’s 2-mile ovals and has won on the 1-mile Dover, Del., track and the ¾-mile Richmond Raceway.

I don’t think it will be long before he starts winning at road courses, where he was often impressive in his Ganassi cars in NASCAR events and was a member of the Ganassi Prototype team that won the 2015 Daytona 24 hours. Likewise, I expect him to win on Martinsville Speedway’s flat half-mile, which values the kind of car control Larson exhibits.