Hallman: Larson deserved punishment, has earned second chance

Chevy issued a statement noting its values of diversity and inclusion and said it will hold its racing partners, obviously including Larson and the team, “accountable to behave in ways that adhere to these values, on and off the track.”

Larson’s return with one of NASCAR’s better teams also is a reflection of his talent as a driver. He won six Cup races in the four seasons before 2020. In his time away from NASCAR he barnstormed, running short-track events. At last count he had won a phenomenal 40 of 80 races entered.

In his thanks to Hendrick and to all involved in his return to the big time, Larson expressed gratitude and humility. One phrase stood out: “I know what’s expected of me.”

Larson does know. He knows every word and every gesture will be under intense scrutiny – more than the words and gestures of any other driver.

One could argue that he was allowed to return too soon and in circumstances too favorable. However, Larson has shown he is listening and learning – enough to be a role model rather than a retrograde.

He deserves both the scrutiny he will get and the chance to race again at NASCAR’s top level.

