Hallman: Larson deserved punishment, has earned second chance

NASCAR had already unlocked its door for disgraced driver Kyle Larson to re-enter the sport. Wednesday Larson strode through that open door.
Hendrick Motorsports, one of stock car racing’s most successful operations, announced it has signed Larson to a multi-year contract. Starting in 2021 he will drive Hendrick Chevrolets in NASCAR’s elite Cup Series.
Not bad for a guy who got kicked out in April after casually uttering the n-word into a hot mic while he was competing in an internet simulated racing competition. Larson was subsequently tossed by Chevrolet, dumped by his sponsors, fired by Chip Ganassi Racing - a team a notch below Hendrick - and exiled by NASCAR.
Larson deserved his eviction. Nobody involved in NASCAR’s big-time circuit – car manufacturer, monetary partners, racing team, sanctioning body – could afford to give him a pass.
Now he deserves his second chance.
Look at what Larson has done since NASCAR told him he was told he was no longer welcome.
He completed NASCAR’s mandated sensitivity training, reportedly about 4 hours. That seems light, doesn’t it – but there’s more. He’ll have follow-up training through 2023 with a national organization championing social justice.
He sought the advice of Black business titans, community leaders, justice advocates. He met with Black athletes, including Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., the only Black driver competing full time in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Wallace made it clear – despite the pain inflicted by use of the offensive word – that he would welcome Larson back.
Wallace’s stance is significant. Wallace, 27, knows the sport and he knows Larson, 28. Both of them took part in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program designed to bring minority drivers into the sport. Larson is the only Japanese-American driver who has been a Cup Series regular.
Larson’s mother is Japanese. During World War II, her parents were confined unjustly in a U.S. ethnic internment camp
Larson will continue to work as a coach, mentor and speaker for the Philadelphia-based Urban Youth Racing School, which helps young people of color interact with motorsports. It’s an organization Larson was assisting before his fall from grace.
Last month, Larson published a heartfelt essay about his experience since April. After months of virtual silence on the matter, he has given interviews that reflect a continuing arc toward understanding the breadth and depth of racism in society.
If that arc was not apparent, Larson’s banishment would have lasted longer. NASCAR is in the midst of reshaping its image, determined to prove that it is serious about inclusivity and social justice.
NASCAR is not taking a risk on somebody likely to destroy that new image with a single word. On the contrary, NASCAR needs a driver who can personify its move into the light of justice.
Also, consider this: Hendrick Motorsports races Chevrolets. No doubt, the manufacturer had to approve the hiring, had to be confident Larson wouldn’t embarrass the brand again.
Chevy issued a statement noting its values of diversity and inclusion and said it will hold its racing partners, obviously including Larson and the team, “accountable to behave in ways that adhere to these values, on and off the track.”
Larson’s return with one of NASCAR’s better teams also is a reflection of his talent as a driver. He won six Cup races in the four seasons before 2020. In his time away from NASCAR he barnstormed, running short-track events. At last count he had won a phenomenal 40 of 80 races entered.
In his thanks to Hendrick and to all involved in his return to the big time, Larson expressed gratitude and humility. One phrase stood out: “I know what’s expected of me.”
Larson does know. He knows every word and every gesture will be under intense scrutiny – more than the words and gestures of any other driver.
One could argue that he was allowed to return too soon and in circumstances too favorable. However, Larson has shown he is listening and learning – enough to be a role model rather than a retrograde.
He deserves both the scrutiny he will get and the chance to race again at NASCAR’s top level.
Now, about Cup Series as the current season hurtles toward its finish.
After a three-day red flag for relentless rain/drizzle/mist, the green flag waved again at Texas Motor Speedway late Wednesday afternoon. Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell had watched Texas’ dismal delay with interest.
Martinsville has three events scheduled as this week ends – Trucks on Friday, Xfinity on Saturday, Cup on Sunday – races that lock in the last of the championship-eligible positions in each series. All three series will wrap up 2020 with races the following week at Phoenix Raceway.
“It’s great for Martinsville Speedway to have all three races to determine who goes to Phoenix as the Championship Four,” Campbell said.
Pandemic protocol will limit Martinsville will to only 1,000 fans, and only for Sunday’s race.
“We’re looking forward to things getting better,” said Campbell, who as NASCAR regional vice president also oversees Richmond Raceway and Darlington Raceway. “We’re look forward to getting fans back into our facilities again.”
