Hallman: Larson's dominant season can be derailed only by NASCAR's playoff format

Allow me, please, to tell you what strikes me as the good qualities of the NASCAR playoffs.
I want to recognize these qualities before I launch into my annual-tradition column, grumbling in print about what I think is wrong with the playoffs.
So, what’s good about the 10-race playoffs after 26 regular-season events?
Well, there’s no denying the format generates drama and storylines. During nine races with three elimination junctures, the championship-eligible roster shrinks from 16 to 12 to eight — and then to the four who are eligible in the final event.
At the beginning of the playoffs, and again after each elimination, points are adjusted to give every eligible driver at least a reasonable chance to survive the next cut.
In the season finale, the last four eligible drivers have their own race within the race. The highest finisher in that event is declared the champ.
The format makes it impossible for any driver to wrap things up early, as was the case under some previous points formats. With four drivers even as the green flag waves to start the last race, the fans of all four are holding their collective breath: “Is my driver going to be the champ?”
It’s entertainment. It’s great TV, and TV pumps money into big-time sports. The elimination format invites soap opera driver feuds. In each of the three elimination sequences, the win-and-advance feature is a reality show with drivers taking desperate measures to secure victory.
So, if all that is true, what could the grumpy columnist possibly dislike about the playoffs?
The answer isn’t complicated. Championship-race drama, undeniably entertaining, is not the grumpy columnist’s top priority.
My top priority would be a playoff format that puts more value on a driver’s full-season body of work. The present format, as it grasps at drama, amplifies any misfortune a driver might suffer during the playoffs — a series of three-race mini-seasons and a single deciding event.
That’s what happened to Martin Truex Jr. in last Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. In the late going, contact with another car sent his Toyota sliding into the wall and out of the race. He finished 25th. He came out of the race seventh of the eight championship-eligible drivers.
That poor finish, because it came in a playoff race, could keep Truex out of the final four. Never mind that his four wins this season are second to only Kyle Larson’s eight, including an overwhelming win at Texas.
After his crash, Truex didn’t blame the other driver in the incident — a nonplayoff driver trying to get the best finish possible. Truex just shrugged and said, “It is what it is.”
And what about Larson’s dominant year? The Texas win locked him into the final four, but a moment’s bad luck in the final event at Phoenix Raceway could erase his shot at the championship.
There’s hardly any doubt that 2021 will be remembered as Larson’s season, regardless of how the Phoenix finale turns out.
Some fans, including friends of mine, like the playoffs just the way they are.
They say they would be annoyed if a driver, even one having a great season, wrapped up the championship before the final race.
I have no problem if a driver having a superb season locks up the title early. I’m more annoyed that such a driver can lose the championship because of a contrived-for-TV system.
Interestingly, despite Larson’s advantage in the win column, 2021’s title race would be close even without NASCAR’s playoff resets and bonus points. Going into this coming Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, Larson and Denny Hamlin would be tied for the lead, according to the Racing Reference website.
Hamlin has just two wins this season, but his 17 top-five finishes are just one shy of Larson’s 18. And after 33 races, Hamlin actually has a better average finish — 8.2 to Larson’s 9.4.
Which brings us to this week’s check on how my preseason predictions are holding up. In the interest of full disclosure, I’ll admit my gripes may be influenced by my fear that the playoff format will torpedo my preseason picks.
Here’s the deal. You make predictions in February. Months later, you look up what you said back then and — hey! Whether it’s good sense or good luck, your foresight looks pretty accurate.
On the other hand, NASCAR’s playoff contraption can get loose, go sideways and send your smarty-pants predictions crashing into the wall.
Anyway, the predictions to watch are a) who survives to make the cut from eight drivers to four, and b) which driver will win the title.
My four picks in February were Larson, Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott. After last Sunday’s Texas race those four were, respectively, first, third, fourth and fifth among the playoff-eligible eight.
My preseason pick to win it all was Larson. I didn’t predict the individual race winners back then, but if I have to make picks now, I’ll take Larson against the field from here on out.
As noted, the season is his.
But is the championship his? We shall see.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.