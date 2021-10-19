Hallman: Larson's dominant season can be derailed only by NASCAR's playoff format

Allow me, please, to tell you what strikes me as the good qualities of the NASCAR playoffs.

I want to recognize these qualities before I launch into my annual-tradition column, grumbling in print about what I think is wrong with the playoffs.

So, what’s good about the 10-race playoffs after 26 regular-season events?

Well, there’s no denying the format generates drama and storylines. During nine races with three elimination junctures, the championship-eligible roster shrinks from 16 to 12 to eight — and then to the four who are eligible in the final event.

At the beginning of the playoffs, and again after each elimination, points are adjusted to give every eligible driver at least a reasonable chance to survive the next cut.

In the season finale, the last four eligible drivers have their own race within the race. The highest finisher in that event is declared the champ.

The format makes it impossible for any driver to wrap things up early, as was the case under some previous points formats. With four drivers even as the green flag waves to start the last race, the fans of all four are holding their collective breath: “Is my driver going to be the champ?”